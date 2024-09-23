Bucharest Christmas Market 2024 to open at the end of November

Bucharest Christmas Market, the main event of the holiday season in the Romanian capital city, will open its doors on November 29.

According to an announcement from CREART – Bucharest’s Center for Creation, Art and Tradition, the annual fair will once again transform Constituției Square in downtown Bucharest, close to the Parliament Palace, awaiting visitors until December 26.

Those who want to participate in the fair as exhibitors can register until October 17. Further details are available here (in Romanian).

In 2023, the Christmas Market in Bucharest attracted over 1.2 million visitors, both residents of Bucharest and tourists. The winter fair featured concerts, gifts made by craftsmen from all regions of the country, Santa's house, the carousel, the Ferris wheel, and a themed train.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)