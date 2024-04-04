Lenny Kravitz joins lineup of Romania’s Untold music festival

Lenny Kravitz, the only artist with four consecutive Grammy awards in the "Best Male Rock Vocal Performance" category, has joined the lineup of Romania's Untold music festival. Recently, the American singer was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His fans from Romania and abroad will have the chance to listen live hits such as Let Love Rule, It Ain't Over 'til It's Over, Are You Gonna Go My Way, American Woman, or Again, but also tracks from the newest album Blue Electric Light, which will be released on May 24.

The Untold 2024 lineup also includes top artists and DJs such as Sam Smith, Swedish House Mafia, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Alok, Timmy Trumpet, Lost Frequencies, and Purple Disco Machine. Moreover, Carl Cox, Solomun, and FISHER will entertain the crowd at the Galaxy stage.

Untold takes place between August 8-11 in Cluj-Napoca, in Romania's famous region of Transylvania. Passes can be purchased online on the festival's website.

(Photo source: the organizers)