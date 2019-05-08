Newsroom
Entertainment
Video
Untold Romania 2019: Special shows from Armin Van Buuren, Robbie Williams & more
05 August 2019
The artists performing at the 2019 edition of Untold, which took place on August 1-4 in Cluj-Napoca, entertained the crowd with epic shows. Among them, Armin Van Buuren, who prepared an even longer set for this year’s edition of the festival, and famous singer Robbie Williams, who surprised the spectators with a special duet with his father.

Top Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren was a guest of Untold at previous editions as well and, in 2018, when he also performed for 7+ hours at the event in Cluj, he promised an even greater show for this year’s edition. And he kept his promise, preparing a set of almost seven and a half hours for Untold 2019. The show started around midnight with part of the Romanian national hymn performed by an orchestra.

The “Armin Untold” show was created especially for the Romanian festival, and included light shows, lasers, and fireworks. The DJ also had special guests on the stage with him, such as Alexandra Bădoi, according to Libertatea.

Robbie Williams also returned to Romania the previous weekend, to play at Untold. He performed for an hour and a half on the stage in Cluj-Napoca on Sunday evening, and his show also included a special moment for both the crowd and the artist: a duet with his father. Some of the spectators also received t-shirts from the British star, while a young woman was even luckier, as she got to sing a song with Robbie Williams, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

Another special moment at Untold 2019 happened on Saturday evening when Swedish DJ Don Diablo introduced in his show a song dedicated to Alexandra Macesanu, the 15-year old girl who was kidnapped and killed in the town of Caracal almost two weeks ago. A picture of Alexandra appeared on the big screen behind the artist, and the DJ said: “You will be missed, you will not be forgotten, wherever you are.”

Other international and local artists had special shows at Untold 2019, and part of the performances can be seen online on Untold’s YouTube and Facebook pages. This year’s lineup also included other big names such as Steve Aoki, Bastille, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and Solomun, and Stirileprotv.ro reported that the festival attracted more than 350,000 fans this year.

Untold is the biggest electronic music festival in Romania and was launched in 2015. In May this year, Untold was voted by international DJs as their 8th favorite festival in the world, according to a survey by DJ Mag.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Untold)

Newsroom
Entertainment
Video
Untold Romania 2019: Special shows from Armin Van Buuren, Robbie Williams & more
05 August 2019
