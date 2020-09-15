Romanian university will host center of educational program initiated by Pope Francis

The National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA), a public university in Bucharest, will host a center that will develop projects of the University of Meaning/ Universidad del Sentido, an international program coordinated by the pontifical foundation Scholas Occurrentes.

It will be the first European center of the University of Meaning, SNSPA said.

On September 11, SNSPA and the National University of Hurlingham, a public higher-education institution in the Buenos Aires province of Argentina, signed a collaboration agreement with Scholas Occurrentes.

Under the agreement, two regional centers that will develop the University of Meaning projects will be set up in Europe and South America. The two centers “will train the youth for current and future challenges generated by the new crisis facing humanity,” according to a SNSPA press release.

“We are honored to receive the invitation to take part in this global educational program, University of Meaning, started at the initiative of Pope Francis, on the occasion of his June 5, 2020 message regarding the importance of education for humankind,” professor Remus Pricopie, the rector of SNSPA, said.

Pope Francis started Scholas Occurrentes twenty years ago, while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires. Today, it is an international organization of pontifical right present in 191 countries, working with underprivileged youth.

