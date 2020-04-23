Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:58
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Pope Francis has donated five pulmonary ventilators and protection equipment to the county hospital in Suceava, northern Romania. Suceava county has been the hardest-hit in Romania by the new coronavirus pandemic, which is why it has also been referred to as Romania's Lombardy.

Suceava county has recorded almost a quarter of all COVID-19 cases confirmed in Romania and the highest number of victims.

The pope's gesture is a sign of closeness to COVID-19 patients, but also of support for health personnel in the largest hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic in Romania, according to Vatican News.

The sanitary materials have been procured by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the person in charge of the pope's charitable activity. Despite the supply difficulties on the international medical market, the prelate has managed to collect for patients in Romania five lung ventilators - two of the latest generation -, 200 overalls, 900 FFP2 masks, and 5,000 sanitary masks. "Their amount is undoubtedly insufficient compared to the needs, but under the current conditions, any small aid can make the difference between life and death," according to the Vatican.

Pope Francis symbolically announced his gesture on Saint George Day. The pope's given names are Mario and Jorge (George).

"These medical ventilators are now leaving for Romania as a sign, a hug from the Holy Father in this difficult situation for the whole world. The Holy Father conveys this warm, powerful message on his name day," cardinal Krajewski said.

Pope Francis has also donated medical equipment to the hospitals in Lecce (Italy) and Madrid (Spain).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vatican News)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:58
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Pope Francis has donated five pulmonary ventilators and protection equipment to the county hospital in Suceava, northern Romania. Suceava county has been the hardest-hit in Romania by the new coronavirus pandemic, which is why it has also been referred to as Romania's Lombardy.

Suceava county has recorded almost a quarter of all COVID-19 cases confirmed in Romania and the highest number of victims.

The pope's gesture is a sign of closeness to COVID-19 patients, but also of support for health personnel in the largest hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic in Romania, according to Vatican News.

The sanitary materials have been procured by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the person in charge of the pope's charitable activity. Despite the supply difficulties on the international medical market, the prelate has managed to collect for patients in Romania five lung ventilators - two of the latest generation -, 200 overalls, 900 FFP2 masks, and 5,000 sanitary masks. "Their amount is undoubtedly insufficient compared to the needs, but under the current conditions, any small aid can make the difference between life and death," according to the Vatican.

Pope Francis symbolically announced his gesture on Saint George Day. The pope's given names are Mario and Jorge (George).

"These medical ventilators are now leaving for Romania as a sign, a hug from the Holy Father in this difficult situation for the whole world. The Holy Father conveys this warm, powerful message on his name day," cardinal Krajewski said.

Pope Francis has also donated medical equipment to the hospitals in Lecce (Italy) and Madrid (Spain).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vatican News)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln
22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire