Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day

Pope Francis has donated five pulmonary ventilators and protection equipment to the county hospital in Suceava, northern Romania. Suceava county has been the hardest-hit in Romania by the new coronavirus pandemic, which is why it has also been referred to as Romania's Lombardy.

Suceava county has recorded almost a quarter of all COVID-19 cases confirmed in Romania and the highest number of victims.

The pope's gesture is a sign of closeness to COVID-19 patients, but also of support for health personnel in the largest hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic in Romania, according to Vatican News.

The sanitary materials have been procured by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the person in charge of the pope's charitable activity. Despite the supply difficulties on the international medical market, the prelate has managed to collect for patients in Romania five lung ventilators - two of the latest generation -, 200 overalls, 900 FFP2 masks, and 5,000 sanitary masks. "Their amount is undoubtedly insufficient compared to the needs, but under the current conditions, any small aid can make the difference between life and death," according to the Vatican.

Pope Francis symbolically announced his gesture on Saint George Day. The pope's given names are Mario and Jorge (George).

"These medical ventilators are now leaving for Romania as a sign, a hug from the Holy Father in this difficult situation for the whole world. The Holy Father conveys this warm, powerful message on his name day," cardinal Krajewski said.

Pope Francis has also donated medical equipment to the hospitals in Lecce (Italy) and Madrid (Spain).

(Photo source: Vatican News)