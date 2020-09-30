Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:32
Business

Registered unemployment rate in RO slightly up at 3.3% in August

30 September 2020
Romania's registered unemployment rate in August stood at 3.3%, 0.26pp above the value in the same month of 2019, according to data from the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), published on Monday, September 28.

The rate also increased by 0.03pp compared to July.

ANOFM data reflects people registered with the labor office, who receive unemployment benefits or not.

Meanwhile, the ILO unemployment rate (to be published later this week) reflects people actively seeking jobs.

According to ANOFM records, quoted by Agerpres, the total number of unemployed at the end of August reached 286,662 people, up by 2,723 compared to the end of July.

Out of the total registered unemployed, only 94,924 were recipients of unemployment benefits.

Most of the jobless people were aged between 40 - 49 years (76,147), followed by those in the age group 50 - 55 years (54,423), at the opposite end being the people aged 25 - 29 years old (14,461). 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Normal
 
