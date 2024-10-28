Ukrainian MusicLab Showcase: Ukrainian artists perform in Bucharest

The five musicians selected to participate in the 2024 edition of the program Ukrainian MusicLab will perform in Bucharest this week.

The training program, launched by Europavox and the French Institute in Romania, in partnership with Control Club and Music Export Ukraine, is dedicated to supporting Ukrainian artists and helping them integrate into the European music scene.

Faced with the challenges of the war, many Ukrainian artists had to suspend their projects or move abroad. Ukrainian MusicLab aims to give them a new opportunity for growth and recognition in Europe.

The program, launched at the beginning of October, offers artists a complex training framework covering online workshops, training sessions in Bucharest, and pitching opportunities with journalists and professionals from the local and international music industry.

For three weeks, Ukrainian artists explore new ways of promoting and diversifying income on the European music market while also learning content production techniques under the guidance of experts from the European music industry.

The five artists selected to participate in the 2024 edition of the program are Andrii Barmalii x Oleksandr Yavdyk (electronic/jazz/jungle), Farba Kingdom (dark synth-postpunk), N FN R (dreamy electronic), Postman (city-folk) and TANKATAKA (indie-pop).

They will deliver a live performance at Control Club in Bucharest on October 30, in an event that promises a diversity of musical genres. Entry is free, within the available seating.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com