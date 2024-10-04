Canine teams from Ukraine’s State Customs Service undergo professional training in Romania

Eight canine teams from the Odessa State Customs Service in Ukraine recently received training from Romania’s Canine Teams Training Center (CIEC-AVR). The latter is part of the Romanian Customs Authority.

The training aimed to improve the professional skills of service dogs and their handlers.

The teams are working on the EU's external border to detect cigarettes and tobacco products, weapons and ammunition, drugs, and cash. Since the beginning of the year, these canine teams have discovered and confiscated 543,440 cigarettes, 98 kg of tobacco, and imposed fines totaling RON 2.3 million.

The training was provided by the Romanian Customs Authority in partnership with the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine and supported by JTI Romania, which has been supporting Romanian customs' canine teams for almost 15 years and helped establish CIEC-AVR.

"After completing an intensive two-week training, SCSU's service dogs will return to work in their areas of responsibility with improved professional skills. The training is based on the play method between the dog and its handler, which leads to the development of a strong bond and good coordination in operational activities. These dogs should be rewarded every day for their strong instincts of loyalty and dedication that they display unconditionally," said Alexandru Ioniță, head of the Canine Teams Training Center.

"Canine teams are one of the most effective tools for preventing the illegal trafficking of goods, especially excisable goods and those subject to special regulations. At the Romanian Customs Authority’s Canine Teams Training Center, we have experienced and professional customs workers as instructors, as well as the necessary facilities and equipment to train dogs to European and international standards," stated Marcel Simion Mutescu, president of the Romanian Customs Authority.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romanian Customs Authority)