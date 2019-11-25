Romania Insider
ZF: UiPath surpasses OMV Petrom as most valuable Romanian company
25 November 2019
UiPath, the Romanian-born Robotic Process Automation (RPA) firm that has its corporate headquarters in New York, is the most valuable Romanian company this year, according to the Top 100 Most Valuable Companies ranking compiled by Ziarul Financiar together with BT Capital Partners and consultancy firm Veridio.

UiPath’s value rose 2.5 times compared to last year, reaching EUR 6.27 billion, and surpassed oil and gas group OMV Petrom, valued at EUR 5.01 bln (+8% from 2018).

Power group Hidroelectrica (EUR 4.33 bln, +15%), gas producer Romgaz (EUR 2.97 bln, +6%) and lender Banca Transilvania (EUR 2.61 bln, +10%) complete the top 10.

UiPath’s value is the one announced by the company after its latest financing round, in April this year, when it raised USD 568 mln at a valuation of USD 7 billion. The company plans a listing in the following years.

The top ten most "valuable" companies in the Romanian economy, based on ZF’s ranking, are worth EUR 32.4 bln, some 20% more than in 2018, according to the report. The value of the ten most valuable companies in Romania has been on an upward trend over the past three years, but it is far from the record values obtained during the economic expansion period 2006 to 2007. At that time, OMV Petrom was valued at around EUR 9 billion.

The top 10 most valuable companies this year also includes car maker Dacia, lenders BCR and BRD-Groupe Societe Generale, real estate group Globalworth (which is registered in Guernsey but has its head office in Bucharest), and do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

