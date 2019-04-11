Exclusive

What's the turnover of the top 10,000 companies in Romania?

The turnover of the biggest 10,000 companies in Romania grew in 2018 by 14% compared to 2017 and by 29% compared to 2016, according to the report Top 10,000 Romanian Companies provided by Romania-Insider.com and Operandi.

These 10,000 companies posted a cumulated turnover of reached RON 1,127 billion (EUR 240 billion) last year. Their total net profits reached RON 46.56 billion (EUR 9.9 billion) last year, up 6.1% versus the previous year and 25% compared to 2016, the same report shows, based on data from the Finance Ministry. Almost 84% of the analyzed companies were profitable in 2018.

The companies in the list had 1.99 million employees at the end of 2018, a growth of 2.5% compared to 2017 and up 7.3% compared to 2016.

Over 60% of the companies in the Top 10,000 were from two sectors: wholesale, retail and car repair. The ranking also includes 872 construction companies and 732 transport, logistics and courier companies.

The ranking includes all NACE activity codes in Romania except for banks and insurance companies.

Here you can check this market study, including with an overview and an excel list of all companies, as well as check some market segments in detail.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)