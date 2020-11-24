Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 08:17
Business

UiPath reconfirmed as Romania's most valuable company

24 November 2020
The leading global robotic automation company, UiPath, was reconfirmed by Ziarul Financiar as Romania's most valuable company for the second year in a row.

Although it is now based in the US, the fact that UiPath was launched in Bucharest by two Romanian entrepreneurs justified its inclusion in this ranking.

Over the previous 14 editions of the ranking compiled by ZF daily, the first place went either to state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica (two years) or to oil company OMV Petrom (12 years).

UiPath, Hidroelectrica, OMV Petrom, Dante International (eMAG online store), and Dedeman (DIY retail chain) are the top five companies in ZF's ranking, followed by lender Banca Transilvania, retailer Kaufland Romania, gas and power group Romgaz, lender BCR, and telecom operator Orange.

UiPath has entered ZF's ranking of most valuable companies in  2018 and topped it quickly after it managed to attract a series of capital increases from major global investment funds. 

(Photo: Uipath Facebook Page)

[email protected]

17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
