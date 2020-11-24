UiPath reconfirmed as Romania's most valuable company

The leading global robotic automation company, UiPath, was reconfirmed by Ziarul Financiar as Romania's most valuable company for the second year in a row.

Although it is now based in the US, the fact that UiPath was launched in Bucharest by two Romanian entrepreneurs justified its inclusion in this ranking.

Over the previous 14 editions of the ranking compiled by ZF daily, the first place went either to state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica (two years) or to oil company OMV Petrom (12 years).

UiPath, Hidroelectrica, OMV Petrom, Dante International (eMAG online store), and Dedeman (DIY retail chain) are the top five companies in ZF's ranking, followed by lender Banca Transilvania, retailer Kaufland Romania, gas and power group Romgaz, lender BCR, and telecom operator Orange.

UiPath has entered ZF's ranking of most valuable companies in 2018 and topped it quickly after it managed to attract a series of capital increases from major global investment funds.

(Photo: Uipath Facebook Page)

