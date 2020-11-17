Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 10:31
Business

Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO

17 November 2020
UiPath, the most valuable company ever launched in Romania, has reportedly started working with four investment banks on preparing the initial public offering (IPO) that could take place in the first half of 2021. The four banks are JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Credit Suisse, according to sources quoted by Bloomberg.

The IPO could bring UiPath’s valuation at over USD 20 billion, double compared to the most recent valuation announced by the company in July this year, after a USD 225 million funding round. At that time, the company reached USD 10.2 billion, up from USD 7 billion in a previous financing round in 2019.

Two Romanian entrepreneurs, Daniel Dines (opening photo) and Marius Tirca, founded UiPath in Bucharest in 2005. Initially a software development company, UiPath started its ascension after it switched to producing software robots that perform automated tasks. It quickly became the leading company in robotic process automation (RPA).

In 2017, the company moved its headquarters to New York and started drawing impressive amounts of money from venture capital funds to develop its operations worldwide. In the last four years, the company has drawn over USD 1.2 billion from investors, including Alphabet’s CapitalG, Sequoia, and Accel, among others.

UiPath’s declared mission is to deliver ”a robot for every person,” to help companies free their employees from performing repetitive tasks and use them for more creative ones. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 companies.

(Photo source: UiPath Facebook page)

