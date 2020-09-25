Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:24
Business
Romanian unicorn UiPath prepares for listing
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UiPath, the first unicorn set up by Romanian entrepreneurs, is looking to hire investment banks that will manage the company's listing, scheduled for 2021, according to Reuters.

The initial public offering (IPO) could value the company at USD 15 billion, sources said. This summer, the company was valued at just over USD 10 bln following the latest funding round.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

In July, Daniel Dines, the company's CEO and co-founder, officially announced that UiPath was preparing an initial public offering for 2021.

In 2018, UiPath became the first "unicorn" set up by Romanian entrepreneurs, after the company was valued at over USD 1 bln in a Series B financing round, attended by Accel, CapitalG (Alphabet's investment division, the parent company of Google) and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. This summer, UiPath was valued at USD 10.2 bln in a new investment round of USD 225 mln.

Launched in 2015, UiPath has become the Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform with the highest adoption rate. The startup develops and sells RPA technology, the software robots created by the company being programmed to take over the "copy-paste" type work previously performed by human employees.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/UiPath)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:24
Business
Romanian unicorn UiPath prepares for listing
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UiPath, the first unicorn set up by Romanian entrepreneurs, is looking to hire investment banks that will manage the company's listing, scheduled for 2021, according to Reuters.

The initial public offering (IPO) could value the company at USD 15 billion, sources said. This summer, the company was valued at just over USD 10 bln following the latest funding round.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

In July, Daniel Dines, the company's CEO and co-founder, officially announced that UiPath was preparing an initial public offering for 2021.

In 2018, UiPath became the first "unicorn" set up by Romanian entrepreneurs, after the company was valued at over USD 1 bln in a Series B financing round, attended by Accel, CapitalG (Alphabet's investment division, the parent company of Google) and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. This summer, UiPath was valued at USD 10.2 bln in a new investment round of USD 225 mln.

Launched in 2015, UiPath has become the Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform with the highest adoption rate. The startup develops and sells RPA technology, the software robots created by the company being programmed to take over the "copy-paste" type work previously performed by human employees.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/UiPath)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday