RO-born process automation unicorn UiPath increases IPO price

UiPath, the New York-based unicorn, co-founded and controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Daniel Dines, targets a valuation of almost USD 28 billion after increasing the number and price of shares offered in the planned IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The company supplemented from 6.8 million to 9.4 million the shares it will sell in the IPO.

Several existing shareholders, including Dines and investment funds controlled by Accel and Alphabet, will also sell another 14.5 million shares.

In total, 23 million UiPath shares will be available for purchase in the public offering, representing 4.6% of the post-IPO share capital. UiPath also increased the price range, from USD 43-50 to USD 52-54 per share.

At the maximum price, UiPath would get over USD 500 mln from the 9.4 mln shares sold in the IPO at a post-operation valuation of about USD 28 bln.

The whole transaction is valued at USD 1.24 bln to USD 1.29 bln based on the updated price range.

The offering could be supplemented by approximately 3.2 million shares if the over-allotment option is exercised.

