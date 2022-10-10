Sports

 

 

Two Romanian athletes won this year's Bucharest Marathon

10 October 2022
Romanian marathon runners Alexandru Corneschi and Adela Bălțoi won the 2022 edition of the Bucharest Marathon on Sunday, October 9, according to News.ro, becoming this year's national classic marathon champions.

The men’s race was won by Alexandru Corneschi (CSM Craiova) with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 58 seconds. The podium was completed by Silviu Stoica (CSM Cluj Napoca), who ranked second with 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 52 seconds, and Nicolae Bălan (CSM Cluj Napoca), who came in third with 2 hours 33 minutes and 4 seconds.

The women's race was won by Adela Bălțoi (ACS Sportul Feroviar), winner of the 2021 Bucharest Marathon, with a time of 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 9 seconds. In second place came Iulia Drăgoi (CSU Poli Timișoara) with 2 hours, 55 minutes, and 15 seconds, and in third place came Nicoleta Ciortan (CSM Danubiu Tulcea) with 3 hours, 3 minutes and 42 seconds.

Both the women's and men's Bucharest Marathon rankings count towards the National Marathon Championship.

Meanwhile, the Half Marathon was won by Nicolae Alexandru Soare with a time of 1 hour, 2 minutes, and 23 seconds. The 10K was won by Laviniu Chis with a time of 30 minutes.

Also, the Wheelchair 10K was won by Costin Viorel Comsa with a time of 18 minutes and 36 seconds.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

