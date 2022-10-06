On the weekend of October 8-9, Bucharest hosts the 15th edition of the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon, where 15,000 runners are expected to run, according to Gazeta Sporturilor.

Spectators are welcome to come out and cheer on the thousands of children and adults running through the center of Bucharest or to sign up for one of the races.

"We are overjoyed to be celebrating 15 years with a growing running community and that together with them and our partners we can take the story forward. Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon is more than just a weekend of running, it's a state of mind, and we are grateful to the runners for being with us on this journey," said Valeria Răcilă van Groningen, President of RunInBucharest, the event organizer.

On Saturday, October 8, the non-competitive races will take place, with the very first starting times at 08:45 for the wheelchair race, 09:00 for the EY Romania Popular Race (2.5 km), and 10:30 for the McDonald's Children's Race Series. The routes of Saturday's races start and finish at Constitution Square and run along Bd. Unirii to Unirii Square.

The McDonald's Kids' Race Series gives young athletes who love to run and be active a chance to shine in the 0-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12 age group categories. The races are free, and prizes are offered by random draw.

Sunday, October 9 is dedicated to competitive races. The first starting times are at 07:45 for the Vodafone 10km wheelchair race and 08:00 for the Vodafone 10km individual race, followed by the start of the Raiffeisen Bank Marathon, Playtika Half Marathon and ZuzuFit Relays at 09:30.

The marathon’s full schedule is available here.

Passing by the most important cultural landmarks of Bucharest, runners will be able to explore the capital on an extraordinary route, starting from Libertății Blvd (in front of Izvor Park) and finishing in Constitution Square, crossing the boulevards in the center, north and east of Bucharest (Calea Buzești, Victoriei Square, Kisseleff Road, Calea Victoriei, Unirii Blvd, Decebal Blvd, Basarabia Blvd).

Participants in the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon will receive personalized photo albums, which will be offered to all runners in the competitive and non-competitive races.

Another special feature of the 15th anniversary of the Bucharest Marathon is an energetic concert held by Damian Drăghici, which both runners and spectators are invited to join. The concert will take place on Sunday, on the main stage in Constitution Square.

Last year’s winner was Ivan Siuris from the Republic of Moldova, who finished the 42 km race in 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 35 seconds.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alexandra Pandrea)