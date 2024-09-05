Agents of the Romanian Gendarmerie and Traffic Squad can issue two fines to travelers who stop to feed bears on the famous Transfăgărășan mountain road. The first fine will be for feeding the bear, and the second for stopping on the national road.

The change comes at the request of the National Environmental Protection Agency and aims to address the increasing number of incidents. According to Romanian law, feeding wild animals is punishable with a fine ranging from RON 500 (EUR 100) to RON 1,500 (EUR 300).

Romania’s Ministry of Environment, Waters, and Forests, through ANPM and the county Environmental Protection Agencies, has had to pay compensation for damages or injuries caused by wild animals to those who stop to feed them.

"Given the increasingly alarming situation on DN7C Transfăgărășan in Argeș County, caused by the presence of the so-called 'beggar bears' on the stretch between the access area to the Valea lui Stan trail and Valea cu Pești, we have requested the support of the Romanian Gendarmerie and the Traffic Directorate to prevent potential incidents in the coming period that could result in human victims or material damage,” stated Laurențiu Alexandru Păștinaru, President of ANPM, cited by G4Media.

“The presence of representatives from these two control bodies alongside us in the area will certainly discourage the illegal practice of feeding wild animals and stopping vehicles on the road, which has become a habit for most tourists visiting the area or for drivers passing through this national road, known for its sections with low visibility and many curves," he added.

According to the environmental agency representative, the bears cannot be removed because they are in areas frequently visited by people, and scaring them off or relocating them is no longer effective, as the animals keep returning to places where they are accustomed to receiving food from passersby.

In 2023, 260 reports were filed for such incidents in Argeș County alone, with a total of RON 509,158 (EUR 102,000) in fines. Moreover, this year, 68 reports have already been filed for similar incidents.

Currently, according to Executive Director Cristiana Elena Surdu, APM Argeș and the Argeș Forestry Directorate have begun efforts to capture and relocate these bears - some with multiple cubs - to specially designed shelters, so that the wild animals no longer come into contact with people.

The Romanian Parliament recently approved a law increasing the hunting quota for brown bears to almost 500 from 220 previously. The issue came into focus after a hiker was attacked and killed by an especially aggressive bear in the Carpathian mountains.

