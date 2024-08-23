Romanian environment minister proposes higher fines for feeding bears

Environment minister Mircea Fechet believes the fines for feeding brown bears on the side of the road should be higher to discourage such behavior. A sanction of RON 1,500 is usually applied, but if paid in at least 48 hours, the amount drops to about RON 200, the minister said.

Bear sightings are common on the famous Transfăgărășan mountain road, especially as the animals got used to tourists giving them food, despite the authorities’ repeated calls to avoid any contact with the wild animals. People stop on the road to take pictures with the brown bears and even feed them, although feeding wild animals is not only dangerous but also prohibited by law.

Moreover, specialists have warned that this situation also changes the animals’ behavior, as they get used to receiving food from humans, which in turn can be dangerous for their survival in the wild.

“Regarding the bears on Transfăgărăşan, I ordered my colleagues to do three things. One targets the installation of warning signs so that every tourist and citizen knows that feeding the bears is prohibited and punishable by a fine. These signs have already been sent to CNAIR and will be installed soon,” minister Fechet said, quoted by News.ro.

Video surveillance cameras are also to be installed in the area.

“I found that a significant number of fines have been issued up to three weeks ago. Colleagues from the Forest Guard and the Gendarmerie are on the Transfăgărăşan and in other places and are trying to explain to people that feeding the bears does nothing but condemn them to death,” Mircea Fechet also said.

At the end of June, the environment minister said that the wild brown bears that can be often seen staying on the side of the Transfăgărășan mountain road will be captured and relocated to the Libearty sanctuary in Zărnești.

(Photo source: Facebook/Mircea Fechet)