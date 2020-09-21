Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 10:40
Business
Turkish investor pays EUR 23.5 mln for agri farm in western Romania
21 September 2020
TC Capital, a company owned by Turkish businessman Ali Çapa, bought for EUR 23.5 million a grain and oilseed farm located in Timis county, western Romania.

The farm operates 6,550 ha of arable land, located 35 km from Timisoara. French company Gespie SAS was the seller.

This is the second investment of the Turkish investor, after the takeover of KC Agro in 2014. KC Agro manages two farms totaling circa 2,900 hectares located in Buzau and Braila, in eastern Romania. Turkish investors Ali Çapa and Ertugrul Karaevli manage both companies.

"Agriculture is very much shielded from the negative impact of economic crises. The performance and valuations in this sector stay intact during downturns, like the one we are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We haven't seen the adverse effects of the crisis in agriculture so far. The price of agricultural land has been on the rise, now for the 20th consecutive year. Therefore, this makes the capital gains aspect of the business quite strong," said Ali Çapa, CEO of TC Capital and Managing Partner of KC Agro.

The new acquisition was concluded in July 2020, with the assistance of the law firm Dentons, and was partially financed by Libra Internet Bank. The new owner intends to diversify operations into intensive, high value-added agricultural activities, such as blueberry and hazelnut plantations, and extensive production of cereals and oilseeds.

[email protected]

(Photo source: TC Capital)

