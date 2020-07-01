Co-founders of former PM Victor Ponta’s party join the ruling party in RO

MPs Daniel Constantin and Sorin Cimpeanu, two of the founders of the PRO Romania party, led by former social democrat prime minister Victor Ponta, joined the National Liberal Party (PNL) of prime minister Ludovic Orban on Monday, January 6, Hotnews.ro reported.

They will hold leadership positions in PNL, Orban announced.

Daniel Constantin was agriculture minister in the Victor Ponta Government while Sorin Cimpeanu was education minister and even interim prime minister for a brief period, after Ponta’s resignation in November 2015.

Three other MPs who previously represented PRO Romania, Damian Florea, Mircea Banias and Liviu Balint, also joined PNL.

The five MPs voted for the Liberal Government led by Ludovic Orban in November 2019, going against the party leader’s decision not to support the new Government.

PRO Romania helped PNL remove the Social Democrat Government of Viorica Dancila from power through a no-confidence motion, in October 2019, but Ponta wanted to form a new Government with PSD.

The votes of the PRO Romania “rebels” were decisive for installing the Liberal Government.

Daniel Constantin, Sorin Cimpeanu and 14 other PRO Romania members left the party in December 2019.

(Photo: Daniel Constantin Facebook Page)

