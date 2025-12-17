Culture

Romanian Tudor Giurgiu’s new feature selected for Rotterdam Film Festival’s Limelight section

17 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest feature film by Romanian director Tudor Giurgiu, 3 Days in September (3 zile în septembrie), has been selected for the Limelight section of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), one of the world’s leading film festivals. IFFR, with an average audience of around 275,000 viewers, alongside more than 2,000 film industry professionals from over 100 countries, will take place between January 29 and February 8.

The Limelight section showcases award-winning films, major box office successes, and upcoming titles by established filmmakers. In 2026, the lineup will include films by directors such as Jim Jarmusch, Park Chan-wook, Gus Van Sant, Ildikó Enyedi, and François Ozon, alongside Giurgiu’s new Romanian production.

3 Days in September is described as an explosive romantic comedy that follows a woman’s unpredictable journey toward freedom and self-discovery. It was shot in September in Eforie Sud, on Romania’s Black Sea coast, during the Arome Film Creative Camp, and stands out for its ambitious cinematic approach: a 65-minute single take filmed without interruption in the garden of the Arome 22 Hotel, on nearby streets, and on the beach. 

The production involved a crew of more than 70 people, with the single-shot format designed to immerse viewers in the emotional spiral of the main character and create a more intimate connection with the story.

The cast includes well-known Romanian actors Andreea Vasile, Emilian Oprea, Conrad Mericoffer, Mirela Zeța, Emilia Popescu, Adela Popescu, and Maria Junghietu.

The screenplay was written by Conrad Mericoffer, Radu Grigore, and Tudor Giurgiu, with cinematography by Alexandru Dorobanțu, who makes his feature film debut after building a reputation in advertising and music videos. The creative team also includes Adela Cotimanis (production design), Miruna Bălașa (costume design), Daniel Soare (sound), Alex Pintică (editing), and Raluca Moldoveanu (make-up).

3 Days in September is an independent production, co-produced by Point Film, StaySharp.Film, Libra Films, and Arome 22.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Cinema
Read next
Normal
Culture

Romanian Tudor Giurgiu’s new feature selected for Rotterdam Film Festival’s Limelight section

17 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest feature film by Romanian director Tudor Giurgiu, 3 Days in September (3 zile în septembrie), has been selected for the Limelight section of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), one of the world’s leading film festivals. IFFR, with an average audience of around 275,000 viewers, alongside more than 2,000 film industry professionals from over 100 countries, will take place between January 29 and February 8.

The Limelight section showcases award-winning films, major box office successes, and upcoming titles by established filmmakers. In 2026, the lineup will include films by directors such as Jim Jarmusch, Park Chan-wook, Gus Van Sant, Ildikó Enyedi, and François Ozon, alongside Giurgiu’s new Romanian production.

3 Days in September is described as an explosive romantic comedy that follows a woman’s unpredictable journey toward freedom and self-discovery. It was shot in September in Eforie Sud, on Romania’s Black Sea coast, during the Arome Film Creative Camp, and stands out for its ambitious cinematic approach: a 65-minute single take filmed without interruption in the garden of the Arome 22 Hotel, on nearby streets, and on the beach. 

The production involved a crew of more than 70 people, with the single-shot format designed to immerse viewers in the emotional spiral of the main character and create a more intimate connection with the story.

The cast includes well-known Romanian actors Andreea Vasile, Emilian Oprea, Conrad Mericoffer, Mirela Zeța, Emilia Popescu, Adela Popescu, and Maria Junghietu.

The screenplay was written by Conrad Mericoffer, Radu Grigore, and Tudor Giurgiu, with cinematography by Alexandru Dorobanțu, who makes his feature film debut after building a reputation in advertising and music videos. The creative team also includes Adela Cotimanis (production design), Miruna Bălașa (costume design), Daniel Soare (sound), Alex Pintică (editing), and Raluca Moldoveanu (make-up).

3 Days in September is an independent production, co-produced by Point Film, StaySharp.Film, Libra Films, and Arome 22.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Cinema
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 December 2025
Transport
Southwestern Romania: Craiova International Airport inaugurates new passenger terminal
17 December 2025
Energy
Romania to be connected to Western Europe’s power grid
17 December 2025
Tech
Romanian-founded data and AI giant Databricks announces new USD 4 bln funding, increased valuation
17 December 2025
Justice
Romania strengthens ties with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation
17 December 2025
Romanians abroad
RePatriot survey: 40% of Romanians abroad want to invest in Romania
17 December 2025
Defense
Romania to pay USD 600 mln to Lockheed Martin for training F-16 pilots
17 December 2025
Justice
Former Social Democrat transport minister detained in bribery complicity probe in Romania
17 December 2025
Environment
Romania plans 380 hectares of forest shelterbelts as desertification advances in the south, minister says