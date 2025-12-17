Romanian Tudor Giurgiu’s new feature selected for Rotterdam Film Festival’s Limelight section

The latest feature film by Romanian director Tudor Giurgiu, 3 Days in September (3 zile în septembrie), has been selected for the Limelight section of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), one of the world’s leading film festivals. IFFR, with an average audience of around 275,000 viewers, alongside more than 2,000 film industry professionals from over 100 countries, will take place between January 29 and February 8.

The Limelight section showcases award-winning films, major box office successes, and upcoming titles by established filmmakers. In 2026, the lineup will include films by directors such as Jim Jarmusch, Park Chan-wook, Gus Van Sant, Ildikó Enyedi, and François Ozon, alongside Giurgiu’s new Romanian production.

3 Days in September is described as an explosive romantic comedy that follows a woman’s unpredictable journey toward freedom and self-discovery. It was shot in September in Eforie Sud, on Romania’s Black Sea coast, during the Arome Film Creative Camp, and stands out for its ambitious cinematic approach: a 65-minute single take filmed without interruption in the garden of the Arome 22 Hotel, on nearby streets, and on the beach.

The production involved a crew of more than 70 people, with the single-shot format designed to immerse viewers in the emotional spiral of the main character and create a more intimate connection with the story.

The cast includes well-known Romanian actors Andreea Vasile, Emilian Oprea, Conrad Mericoffer, Mirela Zeța, Emilia Popescu, Adela Popescu, and Maria Junghietu.

The screenplay was written by Conrad Mericoffer, Radu Grigore, and Tudor Giurgiu, with cinematography by Alexandru Dorobanțu, who makes his feature film debut after building a reputation in advertising and music videos. The creative team also includes Adela Cotimanis (production design), Miruna Bălașa (costume design), Daniel Soare (sound), Alex Pintică (editing), and Raluca Moldoveanu (make-up).

3 Days in September is an independent production, co-produced by Point Film, StaySharp.Film, Libra Films, and Arome 22.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)