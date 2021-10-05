Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Major Romanian water transport operator TTS prepares to sell 50% stake in IPO

10 May 2021
Transport Trade Services (TTS), a major Romanian provider of integrated inland water transport and logistics services, intends to launch an Initial Public Offer (IPO) to sell up to 15 mln existing shares, representing up to 50% of the company's capital, Bursa reported.

The shares will be listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the carrier announced.

The offer will have two tranches: one for retail investors (2.25 mln shares) and one for institutional investors (12.75 mln shares).

The company expects the offer to be launched in the last part of May, subject to market conditions and the approval of the prospectus by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA).

TTS together with its subsidiaries (TTS Group) operate in the integrated logistics services segment of the Danube basin, providing freight forwarding, river transport, port operations especially for cereals, minerals, and chemicals, as well as and other related and auxiliary activities.

In 2020, TTS Group was responsible for about 30% of the traffic on the Danube in terms of volumes transported, capacity, and size of its own fleet.

Last year, TTS Group recorded a turnover of RON 520 mln (EUR 109 mln), 36% higher than in the year before. Its net profit soared by 70% year-on-year to RON 48 mln (EUR 10 mln).

International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank’s investment division, became a shareholder in the group of companies 9 years ago, with a capital contribution of EUR 12 mln. In September 2017, IFC sold a 6% stake in TTS for almost EUR 9.4 mln. 

(Photo: Liang Zhao/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

