Romania’s Transelectrica kicks off construction works on two major power lines

Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica (BVB: TEL) has started the construction works on two overhead power lines that close the main transmission line in the north of the country and consolidate the interconnection of Romania with the Republic of Moldova.

The two projects are the 400 kV Gădălin – Suceava Overhead Power Line and the 400 kV Suceava (northeastern Romania) – Bălți (Republic of Moldova) interconnection Overhead Power Line, on the territory of Romania.

At 260 kilometers, the Gădălin – Suceava line will be the longest overhead power line in Romania and will connect, over the mountains, the regions of Transylvania and Moldavia, the company said. It will cross the territory of three counties (Cluj, Bistrița–Năsăud, and Suceava) and 40 localities.

The contract for its design and execution was signed in August 2025 with the association made up Electromontaj SA and ELM Electromontaj Cluj SA. The value of the contract is RON 688.3 million, excluding VAT, with an execution period of 69 months. The line is one of the 11 investment projects financed through the Modernization Fund.

The Suceava – Bălți line extends the country’s energy infrastructure, adding Botoșani county to the map of the national transmission grid. It will cover a distance of approximately 93 kilometers, crossing 17 localities in Suceava and Botoșani counties. The project will complete the Gădălin – Suceava – Bălți strategic axis, creating an “energy bridge between Transylvania, Moldavia and the Republic of Moldova.”

The contract for the design and execution of the segment on Romanian territory was signed in March 2025. The works have a value of RON 133.4 million excluding VAT and will be carried out by the association made up of Electromontaj SA and ELM Electromontaj Cluj.

(Photo source: 17s/Dreamstime.com)