Romania's Electrica to develop 1 GW of storage capacities by 2030

20 October 2025

Electricity supplier and provider Electrica (BVB: EL), with the Romanian state as the largest shareholder, began the procedure for obtaining the necessary permits for the construction of 15 electricity storage battery parks, with a capacity of approximately 1 GWh. The project is scheduled for completion by 2030.

Electrica will thus capitalise on land it already owns and take important steps in implementing its 2030 strategy, the company says.

"Through geographical diversification in 15 locations, we ensure not only operational resilience, but also the ability to dynamically respond to fluctuations in consumption and production in the national energy system," said Alexandru Chiriță, CEO of Electrica.

According to the latest data from Transelectrica, on October 1, Romania had operational storage facilities with a power of 256 MW and a capacity of 441 MWh.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Brezeanu/Dreamstime.com)

