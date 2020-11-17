Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 08:27
Business

Transactions on Bucharest Stock Exchange in first ten months, higher than in whole 2019

17 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of share trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reached RON 10.3 bln (EUR 2.12 bln) in the first ten months of this year, up 6.4% compared to the level for the whole of 2019 (RON 9.68 bln), the operator announced in a press release.

However, the evolution of the main market index – BET was negative in October, after a solid recovery from March until September following the plunge in February-March caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, in the first ten months of this year, the BET lost close to 15% of its value. Still, since the end of November, the BET has gained 4.7%.

"More and more Romanians understand that the stock market is the medium they can use to increase their wealth and thus gain financial independence. Today, with little money, quickly and online, you can open a trading account and become a shareholder in companies that are most representative of the Romanian economy. Moreover, the period of low interest rates we are going through and the inflation that erodes the gains offered on deposits are phenomena that amplify the attractiveness of other types of investments, such as investments in bonds or shares of issuers listed on BVB," said Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"As we saw in August, many Romanians got in touch with the stock market by buying Fidelis government bonds. We are glad that the Ministry of Public Finance returned to BVB with a new offer aimed at selling government bonds to retails investors and that the stock market phenomenon is gaining ground among a wider audience," he added.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 07:58
13 October 2020
Business
Transactions on Bucharest Stock Exchange triple amid FTSE Russel’s upgrade
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 08:27
Business

Transactions on Bucharest Stock Exchange in first ten months, higher than in whole 2019

17 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of share trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reached RON 10.3 bln (EUR 2.12 bln) in the first ten months of this year, up 6.4% compared to the level for the whole of 2019 (RON 9.68 bln), the operator announced in a press release.

However, the evolution of the main market index – BET was negative in October, after a solid recovery from March until September following the plunge in February-March caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, in the first ten months of this year, the BET lost close to 15% of its value. Still, since the end of November, the BET has gained 4.7%.

"More and more Romanians understand that the stock market is the medium they can use to increase their wealth and thus gain financial independence. Today, with little money, quickly and online, you can open a trading account and become a shareholder in companies that are most representative of the Romanian economy. Moreover, the period of low interest rates we are going through and the inflation that erodes the gains offered on deposits are phenomena that amplify the attractiveness of other types of investments, such as investments in bonds or shares of issuers listed on BVB," said Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"As we saw in August, many Romanians got in touch with the stock market by buying Fidelis government bonds. We are glad that the Ministry of Public Finance returned to BVB with a new offer aimed at selling government bonds to retails investors and that the stock market phenomenon is gaining ground among a wider audience," he added.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 07:58
13 October 2020
Business
Transactions on Bucharest Stock Exchange triple amid FTSE Russel’s upgrade
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda