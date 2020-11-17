Transactions on Bucharest Stock Exchange in first ten months, higher than in whole 2019

The value of share trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reached RON 10.3 bln (EUR 2.12 bln) in the first ten months of this year, up 6.4% compared to the level for the whole of 2019 (RON 9.68 bln), the operator announced in a press release.

However, the evolution of the main market index – BET was negative in October, after a solid recovery from March until September following the plunge in February-March caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, in the first ten months of this year, the BET lost close to 15% of its value. Still, since the end of November, the BET has gained 4.7%.

"More and more Romanians understand that the stock market is the medium they can use to increase their wealth and thus gain financial independence. Today, with little money, quickly and online, you can open a trading account and become a shareholder in companies that are most representative of the Romanian economy. Moreover, the period of low interest rates we are going through and the inflation that erodes the gains offered on deposits are phenomena that amplify the attractiveness of other types of investments, such as investments in bonds or shares of issuers listed on BVB," said Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"As we saw in August, many Romanians got in touch with the stock market by buying Fidelis government bonds. We are glad that the Ministry of Public Finance returned to BVB with a new offer aimed at selling government bonds to retails investors and that the stock market phenomenon is gaining ground among a wider audience," he added.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

