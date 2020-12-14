Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:13
Trains run every 40 minutes on Bucharest’s new railway link to the airport

14 December 2020
The new railway line connecting Bucharest’s largest train station Gara de Nord to the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni was put into operation this past weekend. The trains used on this route are scheduled to run every 40 minutes, with a one-way trip taking about 20 minutes. 

Three railway transport operators provide passenger transport between Bucharest’s Gara de Nord train station and Otopeni Airport. The price of a ticket is RON 4/trip (less than EUR 1), according to News.ro

A total of 72 trains of state company CFR Calatori and the private operators Regio Calatori and Transferoviar Calatori will operate on the Gara de Nord-Henri Coanda Airport route.

CFR Calatori will operate 42 trains, while Regio Calatori has 20 trains on this new route, and Transferoviar Calatori will use ten trains. 

This railway connection was one of the requirements Bucharest had to meet to host EURO 2020 matches (which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The project included the construction of almost 3 kilometers of double railway plus a 1.5-kilometer viaduct that passes over DN1, the busiest road in Romania, and a passenger terminal at the airport.

(Photo source: Facebook/CFR Calatori)

Normal
