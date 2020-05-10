RO railway operator CFR Călători to purchase portable ticketing terminals

The state-owned railway operator CFR Călători will spend RON 10 million (some EUR 2 million) to purchase portable ticketing terminals allowing the selling of tickets on board of trains, Dan Costescu, the company’s GM, told Agerpres.

The company plans to purchase over 2,000 terminals. The investment will be made using funds from the RON 130 (EUR 26.6 million) the company received after the budget adjustment.

This year, the company will spend RON 2.8 million (close to EUR 575,000) on the portable terminals, and another RON 7 million (EUR 1.4 million) will be allotted next year, Costescu told Agerpres.

The price of tickets purchased on board of trains will be the same as that of tickets purchased at ticket offices for travelers who board in stations where no such office is open. It will be higher if the travelers had the option of buying the tickets at the ticket office.

The company also plans to turn its TrenPlus Card, a yearly pass allowing for discounts of up to 25%, into a type of electronic wallet, once the portable terminals are in use, the CFR Călători GM explained.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]