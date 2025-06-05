Environment

New educational trail highlights urban biodiversity in Bucharest’s Tineretului Park

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On June 5, World Environment Day, the Văcărești Natural Park Association (APNV) launched a new thematic trail in Bucharest’s Tineretului Park, celebrating urban biodiversity. The trail, located along the banks surrounding Tineretului Island, invites visitors to explore the rich natural life hidden within the heart of the city.

The route features eight informational panels covering topics such as the park’s history, nature’s benefits, and the diversity of trees, birds, pollinators, amphibians, reptiles, and small mammals that inhabit the area. 

The initiative aims to help Bucharest residents better understand the local ecosystem while offering an educational experience amid the city’s greenery.

Dan Bărbulescu, Executive Director of APNV, highlighted the importance of urban nature, especially amid challenges like pollution, drought, and climate change. He stressed the need to protect and nurture green spaces for current and future generations, thanking partners including the Bucharest Lakes, Parks and Leisure Administration (ALPAB) and Autovit.ro for supporting the project.

The new trail follows other APNV-led spring initiatives in Tineretului Park, such as planting over 1,000 sqm of urban meadow and installing a nesting island for the protected black-headed gull. Upcoming activities include guided birdwatching tours, park history explorations, volunteer efforts to maintain green spaces, and building insect shelters.

In related news, in another move aimed at marking the World Environment Day, De Basm - the Association of Writers for Children and Adolescents announced the launch of five interactive trails called Stories in Flight at the “Dimitrie Brândză” Botanical Garden in Bucharest. 

Through these trails, children are invited to discover, in an interactive and playful way, facts about five birds that live in or pass through the city: the black redstart (story by Iulia Iordan), the song thrush (story by Carmen Tiderle), the goldfinches (story by Andreea Iatagan), the sparrow (story by Laura Grünberg), and the rook (story by Victoria Pătrașcu). Each of the five trails offers young explorers a journey in four stages, presented interactively through four panels strategically placed throughout the Botanical Garden.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Văcărești Natural Park Association)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Environment

New educational trail highlights urban biodiversity in Bucharest’s Tineretului Park

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On June 5, World Environment Day, the Văcărești Natural Park Association (APNV) launched a new thematic trail in Bucharest’s Tineretului Park, celebrating urban biodiversity. The trail, located along the banks surrounding Tineretului Island, invites visitors to explore the rich natural life hidden within the heart of the city.

The route features eight informational panels covering topics such as the park’s history, nature’s benefits, and the diversity of trees, birds, pollinators, amphibians, reptiles, and small mammals that inhabit the area. 

The initiative aims to help Bucharest residents better understand the local ecosystem while offering an educational experience amid the city’s greenery.

Dan Bărbulescu, Executive Director of APNV, highlighted the importance of urban nature, especially amid challenges like pollution, drought, and climate change. He stressed the need to protect and nurture green spaces for current and future generations, thanking partners including the Bucharest Lakes, Parks and Leisure Administration (ALPAB) and Autovit.ro for supporting the project.

The new trail follows other APNV-led spring initiatives in Tineretului Park, such as planting over 1,000 sqm of urban meadow and installing a nesting island for the protected black-headed gull. Upcoming activities include guided birdwatching tours, park history explorations, volunteer efforts to maintain green spaces, and building insect shelters.

In related news, in another move aimed at marking the World Environment Day, De Basm - the Association of Writers for Children and Adolescents announced the launch of five interactive trails called Stories in Flight at the “Dimitrie Brândză” Botanical Garden in Bucharest. 

Through these trails, children are invited to discover, in an interactive and playful way, facts about five birds that live in or pass through the city: the black redstart (story by Iulia Iordan), the song thrush (story by Carmen Tiderle), the goldfinches (story by Andreea Iatagan), the sparrow (story by Laura Grünberg), and the rook (story by Victoria Pătrașcu). Each of the five trails offers young explorers a journey in four stages, presented interactively through four panels strategically placed throughout the Botanical Garden.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Văcărești Natural Park Association)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 June 2025
Macro
EC concludes Romania breached fiscal consolidation plan, defers disciplinary steps
05 June 2025
Justice
Parliament adopts "Romania Without Violence" law, doubling minimum penalties for assault
04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities
04 June 2025
Macro
European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan