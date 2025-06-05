New educational trail highlights urban biodiversity in Bucharest’s Tineretului Park

On June 5, World Environment Day, the Văcărești Natural Park Association (APNV) launched a new thematic trail in Bucharest’s Tineretului Park, celebrating urban biodiversity. The trail, located along the banks surrounding Tineretului Island, invites visitors to explore the rich natural life hidden within the heart of the city.

The route features eight informational panels covering topics such as the park’s history, nature’s benefits, and the diversity of trees, birds, pollinators, amphibians, reptiles, and small mammals that inhabit the area.

The initiative aims to help Bucharest residents better understand the local ecosystem while offering an educational experience amid the city’s greenery.

Dan Bărbulescu, Executive Director of APNV, highlighted the importance of urban nature, especially amid challenges like pollution, drought, and climate change. He stressed the need to protect and nurture green spaces for current and future generations, thanking partners including the Bucharest Lakes, Parks and Leisure Administration (ALPAB) and Autovit.ro for supporting the project.

The new trail follows other APNV-led spring initiatives in Tineretului Park, such as planting over 1,000 sqm of urban meadow and installing a nesting island for the protected black-headed gull. Upcoming activities include guided birdwatching tours, park history explorations, volunteer efforts to maintain green spaces, and building insect shelters.

In related news, in another move aimed at marking the World Environment Day, De Basm - the Association of Writers for Children and Adolescents announced the launch of five interactive trails called Stories in Flight at the “Dimitrie Brândză” Botanical Garden in Bucharest.

Through these trails, children are invited to discover, in an interactive and playful way, facts about five birds that live in or pass through the city: the black redstart (story by Iulia Iordan), the song thrush (story by Carmen Tiderle), the goldfinches (story by Andreea Iatagan), the sparrow (story by Laura Grünberg), and the rook (story by Victoria Pătrașcu). Each of the five trails offers young explorers a journey in four stages, presented interactively through four panels strategically placed throughout the Botanical Garden.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Văcărești Natural Park Association)