WWF backs forest therapy trail and Blue Zone research in Romania’s ancient Băiuț forests

The ancient forests of Băiuț in northern Romania are poised to host Eastern Europe’s first certified forest therapy trail, a pioneering project blending science, health, and conservation, WWF Romania said. Announced during the “The Forest Heals” symposium on June 4, the initiative aims to transform the centuries-old woods of Strâmbu-Băiuț, part of Romania’s UNESCO Natural World Heritage sites, into a model for preventive healthcare and ecological tourism.

At the same time, researchers have launched a study into the unusually high longevity of Băiuț’s residents, exploring whether the commune could earn recognition as a new “Blue Zone”- a term used globally to describe areas where people live significantly longer and healthier lives.

“‘The forest heals’ is not just a metaphor, it’s a scientifically supported reality,” said Walter Übelhart from the Johannes Banfi Hunyades Multicultural Association. “We want Băiuț to be the first place in Eastern Europe to host an officially recognized forest therapy trail.”

“The Băiuț forests are more than biodiversity reserves or living laboratories of ecology,” said Radu Vlad, Forest Program Manager at WWF Romania. “They can serve as spaces for preventive medicine and engines of responsible local development. This is a clear example of how nature conservation brings direct benefits to communities.”

Once a mining town, Băiuț is now reimagining its future around the “green gold” of its ancient woodlands. The proposed forest therapy trail could become a best-practice model for combining wellness tourism, cultural heritage, and ecosystem protection.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: WWF Romania)