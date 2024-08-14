Traffic restrictions in Bucharest in the 1 Mai area for future subway line

Metrorex, the state company operating the Bucharest subway, announced traffic restrictions in the 1 Mai area. The restrictions are related to works on the future M6 subway line, which connects the city to the Henri Coanda Airport.

"The traffic restriction measure is imposed by the work plan for the connection with the current 1 Mai station on the alignment of the future M6 Subway Line, South Section, under the contract 'Connection of the Subway Network with Henri Coandă International Airport – Otopeni (M6 Line: 1 Mai-Otopeni). Design and Construction of Structural Works for Stations, Galleries, and Tunnels. Lot 1 – 1 Mai-Tokyo'," the company announced.

According to Metrorex, the traffic diversion plan has been approved and will be in effect from August 10, 2024, to November 15, 2024. Metrorex specifies that the traffic restriction will also be implemented at the Calea Griviței – Bd. Ion Mihalache intersection.

To ensure the smooth flow of vehicles on the alternative routes, a weight restriction of 3.5 tons will be imposed on the direction from Șoseaua Chitilei and Bd. Bucureștii Noi, with the exception of STB buses, according to the approved traffic plan. Pedestrians will be able to cross at the existing crossings at both ends of the restricted road section. Preparatory operations for the traffic diversion will be carried out with the support and under the supervision of the Traffic Police Brigade.

"Public transport in the 1 Mai area will be significantly improved with a new subway line. The M6 Line, another major project in the development of the Bucharest subway, will increase the mobility of the population in the capital and Ilfov," said Metrorex General Manager Mariana Miclăuș.

The M6 Line will provide a direct connection from Gara de Nord to Otopeni International Airport. It will span 14.2 km and include 12 subway stations: Pajura, Expoziției, Piața Montreal, Gara Băneasa, Băneasa Airport, Tokyo, Washington, Paris, Brussels, Otopeni, Ion I. C. Brătianu, and Henri Coandă International Airport, according to the project description.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: magistrala6.ro)