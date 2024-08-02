Bucharest subway company launches online platform for recharging access cards

Metrorex, the company operating the Bucharest subway, has announced the launch of the platform card.metrorex.ro for recharging contactless subway access cards.

The service is only available to weekly, monthly, six-month, and annual subscriptions so far. To benefit from the platform's service, travelers must possess a nominal contactless card with one of the abovementioned subscriptions, which can be obtained at any cashier in the subway network.

Subsequently, the cardholder must access the platform and create an account using the same personal identification number, or CNP, as the one used when the rechargeable card was issued. Only Metrorex cards can be recharged, and the service is currently available only for the abovementioned subscriptions. In the future, it will be expanded to include other types of travel tickets.

The first validation of the subscription at the access gates in metro stations can be done the day after the recharge is made through the web portal.

“We are excited to introduce this feature for our travelers, which represents an important step in modernizing and digitizing the services offered by Metrorex. Online recharging of contactless cards will bring additional comfort and efficiency, reducing the time spent at ticket counters and providing a quick and accessible solution for all our users,” emphasized Metrorex General Director Mariana Miclaus, cited in the press release.

