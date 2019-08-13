Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 10:29
Social
Romanian tourists grounded on Greek island as ferry connection unavailable
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hundreds of Romanians are among the 1,500 tourists blocked on the island of Samothraki, in northern Greece, as the ferry connection to the mainland is unavailable, Digi24.ro reported.

The ferry broke down as did the ship sent to replace it. The problems started a week ago when ferry SAOS 2 broke down. The only remaining connection to the continent was a ship that could carry passengers but not cars. Las Friday, the Greek authorities announced they found another ship, Azores Express, that could transport both vehicles and passengers and which should have started connecting the island on Saturday. The first trip couldn’t be carried out because of the weather and afterwards the ship broke down. A new ship is to ensure the transport to the mainland on Wednesday, August 14, according to Greek media quoted by Digi24.ro. Vegetation fires also broke on the island.

Meanwhile, people complain that they ran out of money, and have no food or accommodation. The City Hall provided accommodation for some, while others slept in tents or resorted to overpriced accommodation.

“We tried to find accommodation, of course everything was full; some people slept on the ground, on sleeping pads, in the wind, in between the cars, each how they could manage,” one tourist told Digi24.ro.

Last week, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) issued a travel warning for Greece, informing of the high risk of vegetation fires because of the high temperatures. MAE also informed about the breakdown of the ship carrying vehicles on the Alexandroupoli – Samothraki route and its temporary unavailability and of the fact that passenger transport is provided by an auxiliary ship, Digi24.ro reported.

(Photo: Fritz HierscheDreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 10:29
Social
Romanian tourists grounded on Greek island as ferry connection unavailable
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hundreds of Romanians are among the 1,500 tourists blocked on the island of Samothraki, in northern Greece, as the ferry connection to the mainland is unavailable, Digi24.ro reported.

The ferry broke down as did the ship sent to replace it. The problems started a week ago when ferry SAOS 2 broke down. The only remaining connection to the continent was a ship that could carry passengers but not cars. Las Friday, the Greek authorities announced they found another ship, Azores Express, that could transport both vehicles and passengers and which should have started connecting the island on Saturday. The first trip couldn’t be carried out because of the weather and afterwards the ship broke down. A new ship is to ensure the transport to the mainland on Wednesday, August 14, according to Greek media quoted by Digi24.ro. Vegetation fires also broke on the island.

Meanwhile, people complain that they ran out of money, and have no food or accommodation. The City Hall provided accommodation for some, while others slept in tents or resorted to overpriced accommodation.

“We tried to find accommodation, of course everything was full; some people slept on the ground, on sleeping pads, in the wind, in between the cars, each how they could manage,” one tourist told Digi24.ro.

Last week, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) issued a travel warning for Greece, informing of the high risk of vegetation fires because of the high temperatures. MAE also informed about the breakdown of the ship carrying vehicles on the Alexandroupoli – Samothraki route and its temporary unavailability and of the fact that passenger transport is provided by an auxiliary ship, Digi24.ro reported.

(Photo: Fritz HierscheDreamstime.com)

e[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40