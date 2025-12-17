TotalEnergies Marketing Romania has new managing director

Franck Bagouet has been appointed managing director of TotalEnergies Marketing Romania SA and managing director of Automotive Southeast Europe Hub TotalEnergies Marketing. He succeeds Didier Grimault, who has accepted a new position within the TotalEnergies company.

“I am glad to join this dynamic affiliate and confident that, together with our talented team, we will reinforce existing partnerships and explore new market opportunities,” said Franck Bagouet.

The new managing director, aged 57, joined TotalEnergies in 1989. Since then, he has held several key positions within the company, both in France and in other countries, such as managing director of TotalEnergies Marketing affiliates in Canada and the USA.

He has been the managing director of TotalEnergies Marketing Romania SA since December 1, 2025.

Having started its activities in Romania in 1998 with its Lubricants business, TotalEnergies is present on the Romanian market through 4 companies - TotalEnergies Marketing Romania, AS24 Romania, TotalEnergies Global Services Bucharest, and Hutchinson Romania. Its industrial footprint is in the surroundings of Brașov, while its corporate offices are in Bucharest.

TotalEnergies has over 1,200 active employees in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)