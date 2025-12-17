People

NEPI Rockcastle appoints Romanian Marius Barbu as Chief Operating Officer

17 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle NV, Europe’s third largest listed retail real estate company by portfolio value, has appointed Romanian Marius Barbu as Chief Operating Officer (COO) with effect from April 1, 2026. He will succeed Marek Noetzel, current COO and CEO-designate. 

Barbu has also been nominated as a Board Director and will stand for election at the next AGM to be held in May 2026. 

Marius Barbu is currently NEPI Rockcastle’s Group Asset Management Director and has over 25 years of experience in asset management, real estate, and retail.

Barbu joined the group in 2012 and was appointed as Group Asset Management Director in June 2022, leading strategic operational priorities, business transformation, marketing, and property management. 

With over 13 years of experience within the group, he has consistently expanded his oversight of portfolios, from the country level in Romania to eight geographies across Central and Eastern Europe, the company said.

Before joining NEPI, Marius Barbu built further expertise in real estate asset management, leasing, retail marketing, and branding, working for international organisations such as Argo Capital Management, Mivan Development, and Unilever South Central Europe.

George Aase, Chairman of NEPI Rockcastle, said: “Marius Barbu has an unrivalled understanding of, and sound experience in, the operational dynamics of the NEPI Rockcastle portfolio. His deep knowledge of the group, coupled with a proven track record of strong performance and a significant contribution to the executive management team, has made him the Board’s clear and natural choice to ensure continuity in the role of COO.”

NEPI Rockcastle’s over EUR 8 billion portfolio is located across eight CEE countries and includes 60 properties. It is a market leader in Romania and Poland (its two largest markets) and has shopping centres in Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
People

NEPI Rockcastle appoints Romanian Marius Barbu as Chief Operating Officer

17 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle NV, Europe’s third largest listed retail real estate company by portfolio value, has appointed Romanian Marius Barbu as Chief Operating Officer (COO) with effect from April 1, 2026. He will succeed Marek Noetzel, current COO and CEO-designate. 

Barbu has also been nominated as a Board Director and will stand for election at the next AGM to be held in May 2026. 

Marius Barbu is currently NEPI Rockcastle’s Group Asset Management Director and has over 25 years of experience in asset management, real estate, and retail.

Barbu joined the group in 2012 and was appointed as Group Asset Management Director in June 2022, leading strategic operational priorities, business transformation, marketing, and property management. 

With over 13 years of experience within the group, he has consistently expanded his oversight of portfolios, from the country level in Romania to eight geographies across Central and Eastern Europe, the company said.

Before joining NEPI, Marius Barbu built further expertise in real estate asset management, leasing, retail marketing, and branding, working for international organisations such as Argo Capital Management, Mivan Development, and Unilever South Central Europe.

George Aase, Chairman of NEPI Rockcastle, said: “Marius Barbu has an unrivalled understanding of, and sound experience in, the operational dynamics of the NEPI Rockcastle portfolio. His deep knowledge of the group, coupled with a proven track record of strong performance and a significant contribution to the executive management team, has made him the Board’s clear and natural choice to ensure continuity in the role of COO.”

NEPI Rockcastle’s over EUR 8 billion portfolio is located across eight CEE countries and includes 60 properties. It is a market leader in Romania and Poland (its two largest markets) and has shopping centres in Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 December 2025
Transport
Southwestern Romania: Craiova International Airport inaugurates new passenger terminal
17 December 2025
Energy
Romania to be connected to Western Europe’s power grid
17 December 2025
Tech
Romanian-founded data and AI giant Databricks announces new USD 4 bln funding, increased valuation
17 December 2025
Justice
Romania strengthens ties with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation
17 December 2025
Romanians abroad
RePatriot survey: 40% of Romanians abroad want to invest in Romania
17 December 2025
Defense
Romania to pay USD 600 mln to Lockheed Martin for training F-16 pilots
17 December 2025
Justice
Former Social Democrat transport minister detained in bribery complicity probe in Romania
17 December 2025
Environment
Romania plans 380 hectares of forest shelterbelts as desertification advances in the south, minister says