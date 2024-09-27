Top Romanian tennis players to participate in Transylvania Open WTA 2025

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan, the finalist of the most recent edition of the Transylvania Open, along with Jaqueline Cristian and Gabriela Ruse, have confirmed their participation in the 2025 edition of the Transylvania Open WTA 250, which will take place from February 1 to 9 in Cluj-Napoca.

According to the organizers, early bird tickets for the 2025 Transylvania Open will be available in limited numbers starting on October 2. They can be purchased online from the tournament's official website.

As in the previous year, the organizers have decided that access to the qualifying rounds will be free, but will require a zero-value ticket. Early bird prices for Full-Day tickets will be RON 45 (EUR 9) for the first days of the tournament, while Half-Day tickets will be RON 35 (EUR 7).

For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, when the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals are played, only Full-Day tickets will be available, with special prices reaching up to RON 145 (EUR 25) for the final.

"We’ve planned exciting experiences for tennis fans, as well as for those attending a tournament for the first time. We welcome everyone, whether they are long-time fans or curious newcomers, to experience the magic of tennis together at BT Arena, in the heart of Transylvania!” said Patrick Ciorcilă, director of the Transylvania Open WTA 250, cited by News.ro.

The most recent edition of the Transylvania Open took place at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca from February 3-11, 2024. The matches were played indoors, on hard courts, with two tennis courts set up. A total of 32 players competed in the singles matches, and 16 teams in doubles, for 250 WTA points and prize money totaling USD 267,082.

The winner of this year's tournament was Karolina Pliskova, former world No. 1. She played the final against Ana Bogdan, the No. 8 favorite of the competition.

(Photo source: Transylvania Open on Facebook)