Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan won the Heart Award for her contribution to Romania's success in the match against Ukraine in the Billie Jean King Cup, according to the competition's Instagram page.

During the qualifiers stage of the Cup, Romania came back from 0-2 against Ukraine, won 3-2, and secured a place in the final tournament. Ana Bogdan achieved two victories, in singles and doubles on the second day, which turned the tide of the confrontation.

"Ana won two of the three matches she played in Romania's incredible comeback against Ukraine in April. She had an epic match against Elina Svitolina, sparking the ninth comeback from 0-2 in the competition's history. She also paired with Jaqueline Cristian to defeat Liudmila and Nadiia Kichenok, bringing Romania to the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the first time," the competition's website highlights.

Japanese player Nao Hibino, British player Emma Raducanu, and German player Laura Siegemund were also nominated for the Heart Award. The winner receives a USD 3,000 donation from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to give to a charity of their choice.

The Romanian team will face Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup round at the final tournament, which will take place in Seville in November. The winner of the confrontation will then play against Italy, the 2023 runner-up, according to News.ro.

(Photo source: Ana Bogdan on Facebook)