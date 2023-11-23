Tech

Romanian investor to build "strong Romanian brand" after taking over OTE's mobile operations

23 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Adrian Tomşa, who controls a group of investors united under Quantum Project, pledged to transform Telekom Romania Mobile (TKRM) into "a local, dynamic, safe operator, dedicated to all domestic residential customers" if he succeeds in taking it over from OTE and Deutsche Telekom.

OTE and TKRM confirmed their commitment to the deal with Tomsa's vehicle.

At the same time, the new operator developed by Quantum Project will provide support for the large national digitization projects that Romania need, according to Tomşa.

Tomşa expressed "confidence" in obtaining the necessary approvals from the National Security Council (CSAT) and from the competition body for the transaction.

"We trust that the institutions of the Romanian State will favorably analyze this transaction as soon as possible, as all the necessary documents have already been submitted in this regard."

In their turn, OTE and TKRM confirmed their commitment to selling the mobile operations in Romania to Adrian Tomsa and his partners. 

"We joined this negotiation process trusting that, once successfully concluded, such a transaction will secure Telekom Romania Mobile's future investments, continuity for the employees' jobs, financing and the appropriate technological framework. Therefore, the transaction will lay the foundations for long-term prosperity, healthy and stable growth, in an extended synergistic framework with the business currently carried out by the potential investor in the media, digital and telecom industries", according to the message sent by OTE and TKRM and quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Tobias Arhelger/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Tech

Romanian investor to build "strong Romanian brand" after taking over OTE's mobile operations

23 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Adrian Tomşa, who controls a group of investors united under Quantum Project, pledged to transform Telekom Romania Mobile (TKRM) into "a local, dynamic, safe operator, dedicated to all domestic residential customers" if he succeeds in taking it over from OTE and Deutsche Telekom.

OTE and TKRM confirmed their commitment to the deal with Tomsa's vehicle.

At the same time, the new operator developed by Quantum Project will provide support for the large national digitization projects that Romania need, according to Tomşa.

Tomşa expressed "confidence" in obtaining the necessary approvals from the National Security Council (CSAT) and from the competition body for the transaction.

"We trust that the institutions of the Romanian State will favorably analyze this transaction as soon as possible, as all the necessary documents have already been submitted in this regard."

In their turn, OTE and TKRM confirmed their commitment to selling the mobile operations in Romania to Adrian Tomsa and his partners. 

"We joined this negotiation process trusting that, once successfully concluded, such a transaction will secure Telekom Romania Mobile's future investments, continuity for the employees' jobs, financing and the appropriate technological framework. Therefore, the transaction will lay the foundations for long-term prosperity, healthy and stable growth, in an extended synergistic framework with the business currently carried out by the potential investor in the media, digital and telecom industries", according to the message sent by OTE and TKRM and quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Tobias Arhelger/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi