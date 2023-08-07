Telekom Romania Mobile posts 3.1% y/y increase in customer base

Telekom Romania Mobile recorded 4.06mn customers (postpaid and prepaid users) at the end of the first half of 2023, 3.1% more than in 2022, a net increase of over 122,000 users.

At the end of the second quarter, Telekom Romania Mobile had 1.86mn postpaid users (up 4.3% y/y) and 2.2mn prepaid users (up 2.1% year-on-year).

Telekom Romania Mobile's customer base has thus maintained its year-on-year growth trend for seven consecutive quarters, which represents a stable evolution and validates the company's mission and strategy to put customers at the heart of its business.

On June 30 2023, Telekom Romania Mobile recorded total revenues of EUR 69.3mn, mainly impacted by MTR reduction and MVNO services.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 4.8mn, still impacted by increased energy cost and MVNO.

In the second quarter of the year, Telekom Romania Mobile became the first operator in Romania to facilitate access to 5G technology for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

