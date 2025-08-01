Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister talks security, energy, and Visa Waiver with US Secretary of State Rubio 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on July 31, had a conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu about the most important aspects of bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Țoiu said her visit to the US, planned for September, would prepare President Nicușor Dan's official visit to Washington early next year.

I had a productive discussion today with Secretary of State Marco Rubio @SecRubio on deepening the RO-US Strategic Partnership, a partnership that is of high importance for our countries and the region.



We are working together building upon the achievements reached during the… pic.twitter.com/pQzpfuPPHD — Toiu Oana (@oana_toiu) July 31, 2025

According to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, the discussions focused on key areas such as security and defense, energy, as well as cooperation in migration management.

"Secretary of State Rubio reiterated to Minister Țoiu our desire for fair and balanced trade," the State Department statement said.

Rubio welcomed Romania's participation in the electronic nationality verification program, an important step in the process of including our country in the Visa Waiver Program.

Oana Țoiu described the discussion as "productive", mentioning the deepening of the Strategic Partnership as a common priority.

Minister Țoiu said the two sides are working together, building upon the achievements reached during the first administration of president Trump in key areas. She emphasized cooperation in the areas of security – including the American military presence in Romania and co-production in the defense industry – but also in energy, with an emphasis on the development of modular nuclear reactors and resources in the Black Sea.

Romania's commitment to cooperate on migration and Visa Waiver goals was also on the agenda, Minister Țoiu said.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed her confidence that the internal security objectives of the Trump Administration will be supported by Romania's participation in the Visa Waiver Program, reaffirming the special importance that the Romanian authorities attach to this subject and their commitment to cooperate closely with the American institutions involved, as well as the good interministerial collaboration and the important contribution of the Prime Minister in pursuing this objective," a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also shows.

