Politics

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister talks security, energy, and Visa Waiver with US Secretary of State Rubio 

01 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on July 31, had a conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu about the most important aspects of bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Țoiu said her visit to the US, planned for September, would prepare President Nicușor Dan's official visit to Washington early next year.

According to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, the discussions focused on key areas such as security and defense, energy, as well as cooperation in migration management.

"Secretary of State Rubio reiterated to Minister Țoiu our desire for fair and balanced trade," the State Department statement said.

Rubio welcomed Romania's participation in the electronic nationality verification program, an important step in the process of including our country in the Visa Waiver Program.

Oana Țoiu described the discussion as "productive", mentioning the deepening of the Strategic Partnership as a common priority.

Minister Țoiu said the two sides are working together, building upon the achievements reached during the first administration of president Trump in key areas. She emphasized cooperation in the areas of security – including the American military presence in Romania and co-production in the defense industry – but also in energy, with an emphasis on the development of modular nuclear reactors and resources in the Black Sea.

Romania's commitment to cooperate on migration and Visa Waiver goals was also on the agenda, Minister Țoiu said.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed her confidence that the internal security objectives of the Trump Administration will be supported by Romania's participation in the Visa Waiver Program, reaffirming the special importance that the Romanian authorities attach to this subject and their commitment to cooperate closely with the American institutions involved, as well as the good interministerial collaboration and the important contribution of the Prime Minister in pursuing this objective," a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also shows.

(Photo: Oana Țoiu on X)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister talks security, energy, and Visa Waiver with US Secretary of State Rubio 

01 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on July 31, had a conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu about the most important aspects of bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Țoiu said her visit to the US, planned for September, would prepare President Nicușor Dan's official visit to Washington early next year.

According to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, the discussions focused on key areas such as security and defense, energy, as well as cooperation in migration management.

"Secretary of State Rubio reiterated to Minister Țoiu our desire for fair and balanced trade," the State Department statement said.

Rubio welcomed Romania's participation in the electronic nationality verification program, an important step in the process of including our country in the Visa Waiver Program.

Oana Țoiu described the discussion as "productive", mentioning the deepening of the Strategic Partnership as a common priority.

Minister Țoiu said the two sides are working together, building upon the achievements reached during the first administration of president Trump in key areas. She emphasized cooperation in the areas of security – including the American military presence in Romania and co-production in the defense industry – but also in energy, with an emphasis on the development of modular nuclear reactors and resources in the Black Sea.

Romania's commitment to cooperate on migration and Visa Waiver goals was also on the agenda, Minister Țoiu said.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed her confidence that the internal security objectives of the Trump Administration will be supported by Romania's participation in the Visa Waiver Program, reaffirming the special importance that the Romanian authorities attach to this subject and their commitment to cooperate closely with the American institutions involved, as well as the good interministerial collaboration and the important contribution of the Prime Minister in pursuing this objective," a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also shows.

(Photo: Oana Țoiu on X)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 August 2025
Macro
Extensive price hikes take effect in Romania following government’s decision to raise taxes
01 August 2025
Business
Romania completes renegotiation of National Relaunch and Resilience Plan
31 July 2025
Sports
World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici claims gold in 100m freestyle race in Singapore
31 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s Economic Sentiment Indicator plunges to lowest post-pandemic level in July
31 July 2025
Environment
Bucharest General Council greenlights protected nature area status for Petricani Meadow
30 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president backs government in reforming magistrates’ retirement age and pensions
30 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Electrica lists largest issue of green corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
29 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange marks historic milestone as BET index climbs above 20,000 points