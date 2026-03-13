Romanian politician in the running for Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe

Social Democrat (PSD) politician Titus Corlățean has submitted his candidacy for the position of Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe. The Council of Europe, a body separate from the European Union, protects and advocates for individual freedoms, according to its mission statement.

On several occasions in the past, Corlățean put forward harsh arguments against sexual minorities. Asked about the apparent mismatch, the Romanian politician said that he has a Christian identity and beliefs, but that his professional background indicates him as a fitting candidate.

“My Christian identity is very well known at the Council of Europe. And despite this, I was elected vice-president of the Socialist Group, the largest in the Parliamentary Assembly, and political coordinator of SOC. Why would that be? My colleagues had professional, political, and responsibility-related reasons,” Corlățean told G4media.ro.

The Social Democrat also posted a message on social media, emphasizing that he had the “support of the Romanian authorities” in his bid for the position. Corlățean also mentioned that on this occasion, he will find out whether professional capabilities matter more than state influence.

“I have my professional arguments, which in short mean almost 32 years of career in the field of foreign policy, for Romania, in European relations, transatlantic relations and in a broader multilateral framework, of which 29 years have been in direct connection with the institutions, functioning and competences of the Council of Europe (democracy, rule of law, human rights). We will see whether career and professional arguments will prevail or those of state influence or another nature. In any case, it is also an important opportunity for Romania, if it materializes,” Corlățean said.

All candidates for Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe must undergo a hearing within the Committee of Ministers, followed by a vote and a shorter list of candidates sent to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, where another vote takes place.

The Assembly is made up of national parliamentarians appointed by the parliaments of the member states. In Romania’s case, the MPs are designated by the ruling coalition made up of the Social Democratic Party, the National Liberal Party, the Save Romania Union Party, and the Hungarian minority party UDMR.

However, Titus Corlățean is reportedly no longer in the good graces of the current PSD leaders after the leadership elections last year, which he lost. His standing with the other parties is even worse.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Malina Norocea)