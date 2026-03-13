Romanian government approves EUR 500 mln EIB loan for Sibiu-Pitești motorway

Romania’s government has approved legislation to ratify a EUR 500 million financing contract with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the construction of the Sibiu-Pitești motorway. The project is considered one of the country’s most important road infrastructure developments.

The loan agreement was signed in January 2026 by finance minister Alexandru Nazare in Bucharest and Luxembourg. It represents the second financing contract concluded with the EIB for the motorway, which will become the first highway crossing the Carpathian Mountains and a key connection between Romania’s historical regions.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the funding will help ensure the legal framework needed to draw the funds required for construction and support the project’s integration into the Trans-European Transport Network.

“The Sibiu-Pitești motorway is one of Romania’s most important infrastructure projects, playing a key role in economic connectivity and in the integration of European transport corridors. Through the partnership with the European Investment Bank, we are securing the financial resources needed to implement this strategic project and to make use of European funds dedicated to modernizing transport infrastructure,” said finance minister Alexandru Nazare.

Under the financing agreement, the loan can be drawn in up to ten tranches of at least EUR 50 million each and may cover up to 50% of the project’s total cost. The loan can run for up to 27 years, with a drawdown period of three years from the date of signing.

The Sibiu-Pitești motorway project is divided into five sections and aims to reduce travel times, improve road safety, and support economic development in the regions it connects. The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

