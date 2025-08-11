Romanian Social Democratic Party faces leadership challenge as Titus Corlățean announces candidacy

Interim president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Sorin Grindeanu will face an internal leadership contest after senator Titus Corlățean declared on August 8 that he will run for the party’s top position, Antena 3 reported, quoted by G4Media.ro. Corlățean said the PSD “needs credibility” and “well-trained people” to relaunch the party, stressing that he has the support of multiple colleagues for his leadership project.

A potential win of Corlățean in the coming internal elections PSD should hold this autumn could result in a deep split within the party, with uncertain support for the ruling coalition. Corlățean said he opposed the Social Democrats’ membership in the ruling coalition, and he might want to bring it out of the coalition with limited support for reforms.

Under an extreme scenario, PSD could even split. Sources familiar with the developments, consulted by Stiripesurse.ro, claim that a faction of the party is preparing a spin-off political vehicle to remain in the ruling coalition while the rest of its members join the opposition.

Titus Corlățean has served in the Foreign Ministry since 1994, immediately after he graduated from the Law School. He is among those backed by former prime minister Adrian Nastase, whom he served as personal adviser.

Corlățean also served in the cabinet of former prime minister Victor Ponta – another protegee of Adrian Nastase. Nastase himself, who previously served a jail sentence for corruption, has recently returned to the party’s internal debates, where he urged for a more credible leadership.

Rejecting speculation of an arrangement with former prime minister Victor Ponta, Corlățean said his candidacy is the result of ongoing discussions within the party. He proposed a platform focused on national themes, including what he described as PSD’s “Christian identity,” and promised a team with both professional competence and integrity.

The senator criticised the party’s current role in the governing coalition with the Save Romania Union (USR), arguing that PSD is not consulted on key decisions, including recent education reforms. He accused the leadership of allowing USR to become “the main governing party” and called for a substantive debate on PSD’s position in the coalition.

Corlățean stated that he initially opposed PSD entering the current coalition, favouring instead a strategy of conditional parliamentary support for the government. He questioned the party’s rationale for joining the cabinet without securing a stronger influence and blamed coalition partners, including some Liberals, for repeatedly attacking PSD while shifting political responsibility onto it.

The senator also criticised senior PSD figures, including Sorin Grindeanu and Marcel Ciolacu, for backing a presidential candidate who failed to reach the second round, costing the party 1.5 million votes and reducing its share to 21%. He accused the leadership of promoting “mediocre” individuals and dismantling the party’s specialised policy departments, leading to “bad management and a lack of credibility.”

“There are things that have been accumulating for years,” Corlățean said, warning that without internal reform, PSD risks “making a mockery of itself.”

