Technical University of Cluj-Napoca kicks off works at AI research institute

24 May 2024

The Technical University of Cluj-Napoca said on Friday, May 24, that it started the construction of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institute. The project, which should be completed in 2025, is aimed at creating a platform dedicated to research and development in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (ICIA) aims to develop a specialized infrastructure to facilitate the development of experimental models, prototypes, technologies, and new products based on artificial intelligence, according to the press release. This infrastructure will speed up the technological transfer of innovative solutions to the economic environment and the community.

"Artificial Intelligence is becoming the "new electricity" transforming the economy and society. The transfer of new technologies to the industry is materializing in a few cutting-edge areas, such as autonomous vehicles or digitized health, but it must be extended to all areas of economic and social life, such as education, services, commerce, the medical field, and many others," said Vasile Țopa, rector of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca.

The contract for the design and execution works at ICIA was signed with KÉSZ Construcții Romania on September 14, 2023, and the design began on September 29 of the same year. The execution of the project started on May 8, 2024, and the expected date for completion is November 8, 2025. 

The value of the contract is roughly RON 88.3 million, without VAT.

(Photo source: the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca)

1

