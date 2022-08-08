Western Romania: Timisoara to have 20 solar-powered smart waste bins

A total of 20 solar-powered smart waste stations are to be installed on the streets of Timisoara, a major city in western Romania. The high-capacity BigBelly smart bins have automated systems to compact waste and communicate their status with sanitation agents.

Timisoara City Hall said in a press release that such stations would be installed in ten areas across the city, namely Victoriei Square, Libertatii Square, Unirii Square, Noua Square, Platou Dambovita, Profi Calea Sagului, the E. Ungureanu Technical College, Banat National College, the G. Moisil Theoretical High School, and Casa Casatoriilor. Each of these areas will have two such smart waste stations.

The project runs based on an agreement between Timisoara City Hall, Coca-Cola HBC and Greenpoint Management S.A.

"A cleaner city, a city that recycles, is an obvious target for any modern administration, and I'm glad that, through this partnership, we can keep Timisoara clean, together with the citizens," said mayor Dominic Fritz.

(Photo source: Mikaks/Dreamstime.com)