Events

Western Romania: Museum for children to open in Timișoara this weekend

14 May 2026

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The Interactive Children’s Museum (MIC) is scheduled to open in Timișoara this weekend, inside the city’s Maria Theresia Bastion.

Described as a “space for play and discovery,” it is designed for children up to 14 years old. Its interactive installations, set within 400 sqm of the bastion of the old Timișoara fortress, are meant to take young visitors through the city’s past, present, and future.

Around 20 interactive installations are on display at the museum, among them AnimaMic, created by Cosmin Obreja, Tower of Time and The Free and Innovative City, designed by Ciprian Branea, as well as Facade Backstage, created by Alex Boca together with Heritage of Timișoara, Tion.ro reported.

“This is a museum where the children of Timișoara, but also the children of tourists, can discover the city through play, experiment, and interactive installation,” Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz said.

The museum was developed by Visit Timișoara, with support from the Timișoara City Hall and Timișoara Center for Projects, together with other private partners.

(Photo: MIC. Muzeul Interactiv al Copiilor Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

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Events

Western Romania: Museum for children to open in Timișoara this weekend

14 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Interactive Children’s Museum (MIC) is scheduled to open in Timișoara this weekend, inside the city’s Maria Theresia Bastion.

Described as a “space for play and discovery,” it is designed for children up to 14 years old. Its interactive installations, set within 400 sqm of the bastion of the old Timișoara fortress, are meant to take young visitors through the city’s past, present, and future.

Around 20 interactive installations are on display at the museum, among them AnimaMic, created by Cosmin Obreja, Tower of Time and The Free and Innovative City, designed by Ciprian Branea, as well as Facade Backstage, created by Alex Boca together with Heritage of Timișoara, Tion.ro reported.

“This is a museum where the children of Timișoara, but also the children of tourists, can discover the city through play, experiment, and interactive installation,” Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz said.

The museum was developed by Visit Timișoara, with support from the Timișoara City Hall and Timișoara Center for Projects, together with other private partners.

(Photo: MIC. Muzeul Interactiv al Copiilor Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

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