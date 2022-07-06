Culture

 

 

2023 European Capital of Culture: Timisoara sets date for the official launch event

06 July 2022
Timisoara will officially launch its tenure as a European Capital of Culture on February 17-19, 2023, mayor Dominic Fritz announced. The city in western Romania will hold the title next year alongside Elefsina (Greece) and Veszprém (Hungary).

"I am glad to announce publicly that the official opening event of the program Timisoara, European Capital of Culture will be on February 17-19, 2023," mayor Fritz said.

"The cultural events preceding the Capital of Culture began this spring. In November, we will have an international conference with Elefsina and Veszprém, the other two cultural capitals next year, to present the offer of events for 2023," he added.

In the meantime, the mayor said he had scheduled meetings with over 20 ambassadors from the EU and beyond who want to contribute to the promotion of Timisoara and the Capital of Culture in their countries.

Dominic Fritz also made a recap of the municipality's support for the program. Out of the EUR 6 million allocated this year for the Timisoara 2023 program, the Timisoara Project Center awarded the Boarding Station RON 10.6 million in non-reimbursable financing, being signed all the contracts for this year's projects and events. In numbers, this funding means over 1,800 artists and cultural operators involved, 55 artists in residences, 329 local events and productions, over 1,300 volunteers included in projects, and collaborations with operators and institutions from 26 European countries.

According to a press release, to increase the impact and visibility of the European Capital of Culture title, the three cities selected for 2023 will announce their detailed cultural programs for next year at the same time, in November.

Timisoara was initially supposed to run the European Capital of Culture program in 2021, but it was pushed to next year because of the pandemic. As part of the program, the city will host a large exhibition on the work of sculptor Constantin Brancusi.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

