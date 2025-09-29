Ultramarathon runner Tibi Ușeriu launches symbolic run from Rome to Romania to promote Via Transilvanica

Romanian ultramarathon runner Tibi Ușeriu will embark on a symbolic journey in October from Rome to Drobeta-Turnu Severin, retracing the historic route of the Roman legions as part of a campaign to promote Via Transilvanica, Romania’s long-distance cultural trail.

Tibi joins his brother, Alin Ușeriu, who set off on June 12 to walk the entire Via Transilvanica round-trip within Romania. Together, their journeys aim to grow the Via Transilvanica membership community, encouraging supporters at home and abroad to contribute to the trail’s maintenance and development.

Via Transilvanica, inaugurated in 2022, has become one of Romania’s most acclaimed national projects, winning the European Heritage Awards’ Public Choice Prize in 2023.

On October 6, a Via Transilvanica milestone will be unveiled at the Accademia di Romania in Rome, in collaboration with the Romanian Embassy and the Romanian Cultural Institute, marking the historic connection between Rome and Romania, according to a press release.

The following morning, Tibi Ușeriu will depart from Trajan’s Column, running alongside fellow athlete Cristian Deac and supported by volunteer driver Cătălin Sava. The trio will cross Italy, San Marino, Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia before reaching Romania at Drobeta-Turnu Severin, where they are expected to arrive on October 30.

“Via Transilvanica is one of the most beautiful national projects to become reality in today’s Romania,” said Oana Boșca Mălin, deputy director of the Accademia di Romania. “Through this symbolic extension, Ușeriu and his team are retracing the Roman road to Dacia, reinforcing the historical and cultural bond at the root of Romania’s identity.”

In her turn, Romania’s ambassador to Italy, Gabriela Dancău, called the start in Rome a “landmark moment” in bilateral ties.

“Via Transilvanica is not just a route, but a living bridge that unites people, cultures, and traditions,” she said. “We encourage all those who love the outdoors to join the runners, even for a short distance.”

Along the way, members of the Romanian diaspora and international supporters are invited to accompany Tibi Ușeriu for stretches of the journey.

The effort is also tied to the Via Transilvanica membership program, launched this year to ensure ongoing maintenance and development of the trail with the help of recurring contributions from supporters.

“Through this journey, we want to show that we can walk the same road together, no matter how far apart we are or how we choose to travel it,” said Ușeriu.

His brother, Alin Ușeriu, president of Tășuleasa Social, is simultaneously walking the Via Transilvanica in Romania, with both brothers aiming to meet at the symbolic finish point: the remains of Trajan’s Bridge in Drobeta-Turnu Severin.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tășuleasa Social)