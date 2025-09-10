Sports

Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail crossing Romania could receive EEA and Norway Grants funding, minister says

10 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail stretching between Putna, in northern Romania, to Drobeta Turnu Severin, in the southern part of the country, could receive funding of EUR 6 – 7 million from the European Economic Area (EEA) and Norway Grants 2021-2028, Investments and European Funds minister Dragoș Pîslaru told Agerpres in an interview.

The funding would be used for further improvements to the trail, he explained.

"I can confirm that we are negotiating for Via Transilvanica to benefit from funding, given that it is a pedestrian trail that is recognized globally in the media," the minister said.

The project, developed by non-profit Tășuleasa Social, has mobilized volunteers across communities and created opportunities for numerous entrepreneurs, while attracting thousands of visitors already, Pîslaru explained.

"As you know, Via Transilvanica has developed more through volunteering so far, and they have moved from activism to a community area. This project is one that connects Romania, creates social fabric, gathers people from over 400 administrative-territorial units around one concept: to unite Romania. Along the route, many entrepreneurs prepare food for tourists or offer accommodation. It is a well-thought-out community concept that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors already. We have more and more foreign tourists, and it is a source of pride for Romanians," he said.

The funding would cover the setting up of visitor points and equipment. "We're talking about equipment, about creating some visitor points - let's have that visitor center at Tășuleasa Social, which would be an education center on community spirit, where children could see what a route from Putna to Drobeta Turnu Severin means - we're talking about 1,600 kilometers."

Although the Romanian state has not financed the project, given its grassroots model, the Norwegian funds are a perfect fit for further setting up the trail, he argued.

"They have some similar things in Norway in terms of walking routes. Not with the same significance, let's say, of cohesion, of community as we do, but their walking routes have long been something that draws people to walking and outdoor activities. I admit that I am excited about the possibility of helping this type of project," Pîslaru said.

Via Transilvanica spans 1,599 km following the inauguration of the Terra Borza Teutonica extension in Braşov county. It was inaugurated in 2022, following four years of work that involved local communities and over 10,000 volunteers. It showcases 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites while crossing ten counties: Suceava, Bistrița-Năsăud, Mureș, Harghita, Sibiu, Brașov, Alba, Hunedoara, Caraș-Severin, and Mehedinți. It is divided into cultural-historical regions: Bucovina, The Highlands (Ținutul de Sus), Terra Siculorum, Terra Saxonum, Terra Dacica, Terra Banatica, Terra Romana, and Terra Borza Teutonica.

(Photo: Adragosphoto/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail crossing Romania could receive EEA and Norway Grants funding, minister says

10 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail stretching between Putna, in northern Romania, to Drobeta Turnu Severin, in the southern part of the country, could receive funding of EUR 6 – 7 million from the European Economic Area (EEA) and Norway Grants 2021-2028, Investments and European Funds minister Dragoș Pîslaru told Agerpres in an interview.

The funding would be used for further improvements to the trail, he explained.

"I can confirm that we are negotiating for Via Transilvanica to benefit from funding, given that it is a pedestrian trail that is recognized globally in the media," the minister said.

The project, developed by non-profit Tășuleasa Social, has mobilized volunteers across communities and created opportunities for numerous entrepreneurs, while attracting thousands of visitors already, Pîslaru explained.

"As you know, Via Transilvanica has developed more through volunteering so far, and they have moved from activism to a community area. This project is one that connects Romania, creates social fabric, gathers people from over 400 administrative-territorial units around one concept: to unite Romania. Along the route, many entrepreneurs prepare food for tourists or offer accommodation. It is a well-thought-out community concept that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors already. We have more and more foreign tourists, and it is a source of pride for Romanians," he said.

The funding would cover the setting up of visitor points and equipment. "We're talking about equipment, about creating some visitor points - let's have that visitor center at Tășuleasa Social, which would be an education center on community spirit, where children could see what a route from Putna to Drobeta Turnu Severin means - we're talking about 1,600 kilometers."

Although the Romanian state has not financed the project, given its grassroots model, the Norwegian funds are a perfect fit for further setting up the trail, he argued.

"They have some similar things in Norway in terms of walking routes. Not with the same significance, let's say, of cohesion, of community as we do, but their walking routes have long been something that draws people to walking and outdoor activities. I admit that I am excited about the possibility of helping this type of project," Pîslaru said.

Via Transilvanica spans 1,599 km following the inauguration of the Terra Borza Teutonica extension in Braşov county. It was inaugurated in 2022, following four years of work that involved local communities and over 10,000 volunteers. It showcases 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites while crossing ten counties: Suceava, Bistrița-Năsăud, Mureș, Harghita, Sibiu, Brașov, Alba, Hunedoara, Caraș-Severin, and Mehedinți. It is divided into cultural-historical regions: Bucovina, The Highlands (Ținutul de Sus), Terra Siculorum, Terra Saxonum, Terra Dacica, Terra Banatica, Terra Romana, and Terra Borza Teutonica.

(Photo: Adragosphoto/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 September 2025
Culture
NOCA: Contemporary art center to open in Romania's Oradea
10 September 2025
Culture
Romania selects Teodora Ana Mihai's 'Traffic' as official submission for 2026 Oscars
10 September 2025
Defense
Romania stands in solidarity with Poland after Russian drones breach airspace, officials say
10 September 2025
Society
Survey shows nearly 80% of Romanians back closer ties with the West, EU and NATO
10 September 2025
Justice
Romania’s Constitutional Court to examine government reform laws on September 24
10 September 2025
Defense
Romania earmarked EUR 17 bln of soft loans under EU's SAFE scheme
10 September 2025
Macro
Romania cuts expectations for this year’s growth to 0.6% amid subdued domestic consumption
10 September 2025
Sports
Romania’s World Cup hopes hit after 2-2 draw with Cyprus