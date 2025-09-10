Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail crossing Romania could receive EEA and Norway Grants funding, minister says

Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail stretching between Putna, in northern Romania, to Drobeta Turnu Severin, in the southern part of the country, could receive funding of EUR 6 – 7 million from the European Economic Area (EEA) and Norway Grants 2021-2028, Investments and European Funds minister Dragoș Pîslaru told Agerpres in an interview.

The funding would be used for further improvements to the trail, he explained.

"I can confirm that we are negotiating for Via Transilvanica to benefit from funding, given that it is a pedestrian trail that is recognized globally in the media," the minister said.

The project, developed by non-profit Tășuleasa Social, has mobilized volunteers across communities and created opportunities for numerous entrepreneurs, while attracting thousands of visitors already, Pîslaru explained.

"As you know, Via Transilvanica has developed more through volunteering so far, and they have moved from activism to a community area. This project is one that connects Romania, creates social fabric, gathers people from over 400 administrative-territorial units around one concept: to unite Romania. Along the route, many entrepreneurs prepare food for tourists or offer accommodation. It is a well-thought-out community concept that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors already. We have more and more foreign tourists, and it is a source of pride for Romanians," he said.

The funding would cover the setting up of visitor points and equipment. "We're talking about equipment, about creating some visitor points - let's have that visitor center at Tășuleasa Social, which would be an education center on community spirit, where children could see what a route from Putna to Drobeta Turnu Severin means - we're talking about 1,600 kilometers."

Although the Romanian state has not financed the project, given its grassroots model, the Norwegian funds are a perfect fit for further setting up the trail, he argued.

"They have some similar things in Norway in terms of walking routes. Not with the same significance, let's say, of cohesion, of community as we do, but their walking routes have long been something that draws people to walking and outdoor activities. I admit that I am excited about the possibility of helping this type of project," Pîslaru said.

Via Transilvanica spans 1,599 km following the inauguration of the Terra Borza Teutonica extension in Braşov county. It was inaugurated in 2022, following four years of work that involved local communities and over 10,000 volunteers. It showcases 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites while crossing ten counties: Suceava, Bistrița-Năsăud, Mureș, Harghita, Sibiu, Brașov, Alba, Hunedoara, Caraș-Severin, and Mehedinți. It is divided into cultural-historical regions: Bucovina, The Highlands (Ținutul de Sus), Terra Siculorum, Terra Saxonum, Terra Dacica, Terra Banatica, Terra Romana, and Terra Borza Teutonica.

(Photo: Adragosphoto/ Dreamstime)

