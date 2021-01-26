Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 11:41
Culture

Berlinale Talents: Three Romanian film professionals selected for 2021 program

26 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three film professionals from Romania are among the 205 selected for the 19th edition of Berlinale Talents, a talent development program that explores the how and why of movie-making.

They are actor Marina Palii, cinematographer Boróka Biró, and producer Anda Ionescu.

Marina Palii, who holds dual Romanian and Moldovan citizenship, stars in Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog. Puiu won the Best Director award in the Encounters section of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival for the movie. She also played Sonia in a local television adaptation of Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment

Romanian-Hungarian cinematographer Boróka Biró received the Young Hope award at the Gopo Awards for the cinematography of It Takes Two to Fence, an independent feature directed by Andrei Gheorghe. She is currently a camera operator with the first Romanian HBO series directed by a female director.

Anda Ionescu produced Tatăl nostru (Holy Father), which won the Special Jury Award at the Sarajevo Film Festival 2020 in the Documentary Competition, and Norbert Fodor's hybrid short Proiecționistul (The Projectionist), which received the UCIN (Romanian Filmmakers Union) Award for Best Short Film in 2017 and was named Best Romanian Short Film at Short Film Breaks 2017.

The selected talents will take part in a five-day virtual program of tailor-made events with experts holding workshops and talks, some of which are open to the public online. 

Berlinale Talents, which this year has the theme of ‘Dreams,’ takes place between March 1 and March 5. It is an initiative of the Berlin International Film Festival.

(Global Speed Matching at Berlinale Talents 2020. Photo: © Peter Himsel, Berlinale 2020 from Berlinale Talents on Flickr)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 11:41
Culture

Berlinale Talents: Three Romanian film professionals selected for 2021 program

26 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three film professionals from Romania are among the 205 selected for the 19th edition of Berlinale Talents, a talent development program that explores the how and why of movie-making.

They are actor Marina Palii, cinematographer Boróka Biró, and producer Anda Ionescu.

Marina Palii, who holds dual Romanian and Moldovan citizenship, stars in Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog. Puiu won the Best Director award in the Encounters section of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival for the movie. She also played Sonia in a local television adaptation of Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment

Romanian-Hungarian cinematographer Boróka Biró received the Young Hope award at the Gopo Awards for the cinematography of It Takes Two to Fence, an independent feature directed by Andrei Gheorghe. She is currently a camera operator with the first Romanian HBO series directed by a female director.

Anda Ionescu produced Tatăl nostru (Holy Father), which won the Special Jury Award at the Sarajevo Film Festival 2020 in the Documentary Competition, and Norbert Fodor's hybrid short Proiecționistul (The Projectionist), which received the UCIN (Romanian Filmmakers Union) Award for Best Short Film in 2017 and was named Best Romanian Short Film at Short Film Breaks 2017.

The selected talents will take part in a five-day virtual program of tailor-made events with experts holding workshops and talks, some of which are open to the public online. 

Berlinale Talents, which this year has the theme of ‘Dreams,’ takes place between March 1 and March 5. It is an initiative of the Berlin International Film Festival.

(Global Speed Matching at Berlinale Talents 2020. Photo: © Peter Himsel, Berlinale 2020 from Berlinale Talents on Flickr)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market