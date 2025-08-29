Defense

Three more F-16 jets arrive in Romania as part of Norway defense deal

29 August 2025

Romania has received three additional F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced on Thursday, August 28. The jets landed at the 86th Air Base in Borcea and will be assigned to the 571st Fighter Squadron, part of the 57th Air Base “Captain Aviator Constantin Cantacuzino” at Mihail Kogălniceanu.

The aircraft join those already in service with the Romanian Air Force and are expected to strengthen the country’s air defense capabilities. 

They are part of a contract signed between the Romanian and Norwegian governments for the purchase of 32 F-16s, supported by an initial logistics package and complementary goods and services provided by the United States government.

So far, 21 aircraft have been delivered. Sixteen are already in service with the 48th Fighter Squadron at Câmpia Turzii, while five are allocated to the 571st Fighter Squadron at Mihail Kogălniceanu. 

The full fleet of 32 jets is expected to be delivered by the end of 2025.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the aircraft have a remaining service life of at least ten years, covering the period until Romania transitions to fifth-generation fighter jets. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania - www.mapn.ro)

